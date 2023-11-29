Happy ending: Gumby, kitten with deformed legs, finds forever home with Boston radio personality

Gumby, an 11-week-old old kitten who has defied the odds and learned how to thrive despite a condition that hinders his ability to move around, has found his forever home with a Boston radio personality.

MSPCA-Angell announced in a social media post on Wednesday that Gumby was adopted by animal advocate and radio personality Danielle Murr.

“Gumby has found his forever home! He left our shelter today to move to his new home on the North Shore,” the MSPCA wrote. “Gumby will have dog, cat, and even hamster siblings to keep him company in his new home!”

Gumby will have dog, cat, and even hamster siblings to keep him company in his new home! Thank you to everyone who shared his story and helped find Gumby this happy ending. Happy tails, Gumby! 😺❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/hKXVE40ZF8 — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) November 29, 2023

Gumby, who made the trek north to the Bay State after being rescued in Texas, has severely deformed back legs but earlier this week the MSPCA told interested adopters that they shouldn’t be worried about his condition.

“He has learned to function really well despite his condition. He is able to get around and he acts like a regular kitten,” the MPSCA said of Gumby. “He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. He doesn’t let anything get him down!”

Gumby had been living in an overcrowded shelter and veterinarians knew that he would have the best shot at a comfortable life if he could be seen by specialists at the MSPCA.

“Our shelter veterinarians are collaborating with the teams at Angell to explore all pathways to manage his condition, but Gumby is able to walk and use the litterbox, and he isn’t developing any sores, so further intervention is not needed at this time,” the MSPCA explained.

Gumby can’t jump around or climb stairs, and there are times that he will need help getting around.

Murr worked on “The Greg Hill Show” since 2005 when it aired on WAAF. Murr later made the jump to WEEI with Hill when the show moved in 2019. She later announced that she was leaving the show in 2021.

When departing the radio station, Murr expressed interest in further exploring her passion for animals.

“I’ve talked about my passions on the show before, whether it’s animal welfare or plants or food,” Murr said at the time.

Murr can sometimes be heard on WZLX, according to her Instagram bio.

