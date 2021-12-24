Happy holidays from CBS News Digital
Happy holidays from CBSNews.com and CBSN, our 24/7 streaming channel!
Happy holidays from CBSNews.com and CBSN, our 24/7 streaming channel!
Alena Yildiz said the bride, a close friend, saw a video of her in the bridesmaid dress and called her to say it was too "attention-grabbing."
"When they could be a character in a 2005 RomCon, that's a red flag..."View Entire Post ›
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has surged worldwide in record time—it was only three weeks ago that the first case was identified in South Africa. Last week, it accounted for 73% of new COVID infections in the United States, according to the latest CDC data. It's highly contagious—scientists estimate it's twice as transmissible as the Delta variant, which itself was twice as transmissible as the original COIVD strain—which calls for an abundance of caution. How do you know if you've been infect
Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er
Trump stayed silent for over three hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol. The January 6 committee is trying to understand why.
"I am who I am. I’m good with it. You might need to figure it out, but I’m fine with it."View Entire Post ›
Steph Curry was determined to take a 3-pointer on this possession.
Charlene Rubush solved the puzzle — and that's when the outrage started.
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
The property owner is taking action following complaints from neighbors and town officials. Work is scheduled to start in late December.
The Selling Sunset star announced his split from the model on Tuesday, the same day his twin brother announced his own breakup from Chrishell Stause
A registered sex offender is facing a new set of charges after police caught him raping an Asian woman at a Manhattan construction site on Wednesday. The scene: New York police had to physically pull Darryl Phelps, 61, off the woman at around 1:30 a.m. under scaffolding at a construction site on West 28th Street near Eighth Avenue in Chelsea. The victim said she was walking home when Phelps punched her face, the New York Daily News reported.
Coach Dan Mullen entered his fourth year at Florida eager to make the next step. By Thursday night’s Gasparilla Bowl against UCF, the season couldn’t end fast enough for the Gators. Other than bragging rights against UCF and personal pride, little was at stake for Florida during a 29-17 loss at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Mullen and two top assistants were long gone. Sacks leader Zachary ...
Bold predictions for the Cotton Bowl!
A Minneapolis jury reached an "outcome" in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black motorist.
'Hulk' star Mark Ruffalo once revealed to Andy Cohen that he and his '13 Going on 30' costar Jennifer Garner stopped being close friends after the 2004 movie was released.
Trump told Candace Owens this week that "the vaccine worked," and that people who get very sick "are the ones that don't take the vaccine."
Thermal visual concealment could change the future of the battlefield. Here's how it works.
Washington safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a car crash that took the life of his passenger, police confirmed.