Happy hour in Indiana: Banned since 1985, it could make a comeback in House Bill 1086

Indiana has had a ban on happy hour for nearly 40 years. Some lawmakers — and no doubt many Hoosiers — want that to change.

A House committee Tuesday approved a bill 12-1 to reinstate the ability for restaurants to offer social hour discounts on alcoholic drinks and give them a new ability to sell specialty cocktails to-go.

State Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty, said he sees House Bill 1086 as a way to help restaurants beef up their sales in a "post-COVID world," where downtowns are struggling and remote work dominates.

The bill has some guardrails: A restaurant can't run happy hour more than 4 hours a day or 15 hours a week, nor after 10 p.m. The carryout alcohol must be in a sealed and labeled container.

Restaurants, of course, support the bill; they see social hours as a way to attract customers during a specific slow period, rather than running an all-day deal as current law permits.

Most states allow happy hour. Indiana remains one of a small handful that restrict it.

But the opposition to this bill mirrors the same arguments that led to the ban in the first place in 1985: the fear that social hours encourage bad behavior afterward, like drunk driving.

Lisa Hutcheson, a vice president at Mental Health America of Indiana, said restaurants could find other ways to increase sales without further promoting alcohol use.

"If the goal is to entice more people into restaurants, why not have half priced appetizers?" she said.

Restaurants also support carryout alcohol

Today, restaurants can sell alcohol for carryout, but only in their original containers ― such as "ready-to-drink" cocktails like Cutwater drinks.

This bill would allow restaurants to sell their own batch to go, in tamper-proof containers.

At some of Blake Fogelsong's restaurants, like the Grindstone on the Monon, carryout is a quarter of business, he testified. So cocktails-to-go is another way to increase sales, tacked onto to-go orders.

"We see this as a modern trend," he said.

The bill now heads to the House floor.

More: Everything you need to know about Indiana's alcohol laws

Contact IndyStar state government and politics reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter@kayla_dwyer17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Happy hour in Indiana: Banned since 1985, it could make a comeback