Should You Be Happy With iCar Asia Limited's (ASX:ICQ) Performance Lately?

Examining iCar Asia Limited's (ASX:ICQ) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess ICQ's latest performance announced on 31 December 2018 and weigh these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Check out our latest analysis for iCar Asia

Commentary On ICQ's Past Performance

ICQ is loss-making, with the most recent trailing twelve-month earnings of -AU$13.6m (from 31 December 2018), which compared to last year has become more negative. Furthermore, the company's loss seem to be growing over time, with the five-year earnings average of -AU$12.2m. Each year, for the past five years ICQ has seen an annual increase in operating expense growth, outpacing revenue growth of 31%, on average. This adverse movement is a driver of the company's inability to reach breakeven.

Viewing growth from a sector-level, the Australian online retail industry has been growing its average earnings by double-digit 18% in the previous year,

ASX:ICQ Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Since iCar Asia is loss-making, with operating expenses (opex) growing year-on-year at 11%, it may need to raise more cash over the next year. It currently has AU$9.5m in cash and short-term investments, however, opex (SG&A and one-year R&D) reached AU$11m in the latest twelve months. Although this is a relatively simplistic calculation, and iCar Asia may reduce its costs or raise debt capital instead of coming to equity markets, the outcome of this analysis still helps us understand how sustainable the iCar Asia’s operation is, and when things may have to change.

What does this mean?

Though iCar Asia's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that incur net loss is always difficult to forecast what will occur going forward, and when. The most valuable step is to assess company-specific issues iCar Asia may be facing and whether management guidance has consistently been met in the past. You should continue to research iCar Asia to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ICQ’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ICQ’s outlook. Financial Health: Are ICQ’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.