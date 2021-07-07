Happy Meal came with side of drugs — now 2 McDonald’s workers face charges, cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A Maine mother said her blood was “boiling” after she discovered drugs inside the McDonald’s Happy Meal she ordered for her 11-year-old son last month.

Among the boy’s half eaten nuggets and fries were packets of the prescription drug Suboxone. Now two McDonald’s employees face criminal charges, according to authorities in Auburn, Maine.

A 43-year-old worker was charged with unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, while a 29-year-old co-worker accused of supplying the drugs faces an unlawful trafficking offense, Auburn police said in a news release Wednesday. Authorities said the incident appears to be accidental, however.

Shirlee Marchesseault, the mother, said she spotted the drugs after picking up her meal at the store’s drive-thru on June 30, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported. Unsure of what it was, she immediately contacted police.

“[My son] ate most of the food and passed me the box and I look in it and found all that in there,” she told the newspaper at the time. “I had to look up what that stuff was on Google because I didn’t know what it was!”

Suboxone (generic name buprenorphine/naloxone) is “an opioid partial agonist” typically used to treat opioid dependence, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It’s used as a medication-assisted treatment for those trying to kick their opioid habit and is known to help with withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

“When taken as prescribed, buprenorphine is safe and effective,” the administration’s website states.

Police said the packets mistakenly fell from the McDonald’s employee’s shirt pocket and landed in the Happy Meal as he was prepping drive-thru orders. In-store surveillance showed him reach for something behind the counter, at which point the Suboxone strips and a Bic pen fell into the boxed meal.

The worker who was preparing orders had gotten the drugs “illegally” from a co-worker during his shift, police said, and didn’t realize the packets were missing until later.

It’s unclear if the two workers are still employed by the restaurant. The owner and operator told WGME that they “take this situation seriously and have updated procedures in our restaurant to help prevent this from happening again.”

While Marchesseault’s son didn’t ingest any of the Suboxone, she said she hopes to keep this from happening to someone else.

“I’m just wondering like, ‘How often does this happen?’ ” she told the station. “It shouldn’t be in the hands of any child. It’s dangerous.”

The employees are set to appear in court November 3.

