🌱 Starbucks Tallahassee Unionizes + Debonair Supper Club Coming

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and breezy. High: 66 Low: 43.

Here are the top five stories today in Orlando:

1. A Starbucks store in Tallahassee, FL is the latest location to file for unionization. The store joins at least six other locations nationwide that have filed for a union election in the past two weeks. (Next City)

2. A Florida man suing the Transportation Security Administration over mask mandates in airports has made the case climb to the U.S. Supreme Court. The man claims his son is autistic and cannot wear a mask and now wants the Supreme Court to repeal the airline mask mandate altogether. (Fox 13 Tampa)

3. Crowds returned to Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville on Saturday afternoon to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ahead of the federal holiday on what would have been his 93rd birthday. The annual event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Food, vendors, music and entertainment were present for families to enjoy during the celebration. (WESH)

4. The Debonair Supper Club is set to open its doors as early as August 2022 at 183 South Orlando Avenue, the former site of Chela Tequila and Tacos. It will offer new American fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. (WFTV)

5. The Orlando Hospitality Alliance has launched as a membership organization this week that will "unite local and social businesses by serving as a dedicated voice for eating, drinking, dining, dancing, entertainment, and live event establishments in Orlando." The group launched with 70 member hospitality businesses with a goal of reaching 500 members by the end of 2022. (Bungalower)

Today in Orlando:

Chasing the Dream 5k - MLK Day Celebration at Blue Jacket Park. (7:30 AM)

City of Orlando's Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy Prayer Breakfast Celebrations at First Baptist Church Of Orlando. (7:30 AM)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022 at Orlando City Hall. (8:00 AM)

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Vigil With Frederick Joseph at John M. Tiedkte Concert Hall. (6:00 PM)

Orlando Magic Vs. Portland Trail Blazers at Amway Center. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Saturday the City of Orlando Mayor's Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission celebrated with the MLK Parade Showcase , sharing ideas, art and cultural heritage with the community , MLK Humanitarians and more. Join them today for Great Day of Service . (Facebook)

Orlando City SC has announced the 2022 preseason schedule , presented by Orlando Health. (Instagram)

Epcot visitors at Disney World posted on social media saying they waited nearly seven hours in line to get a limited-edition popcorn bucket of Figment , a purple dragon. (WFLA)

All high schoolers are invited by YMCA of Central Florida to the Infinite Scholars Scholarship fair on January 19th. Students will meet with dozens of colleges and universities, learn about scholarship opportunities, and more. (Facebook)

