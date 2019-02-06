Happy National Frozen Yogurt Day! Here's where you can score freebies and deals.

Wednesday is a day to swirl the savings and eat free froyo.

Feb. 6 is National Frozen Yogurt Day and several chains are giving away the frozen treat for free or running specials.

Yes, less than a week after record cold temperatures from polar vortex gripped much of the country, it's time for a cool treat.

There are other days for frosty treats scheduled at more weather-appropriate times including the first day of summer, National Ice Cream Day on July 21 and National Frozen Custard Day on Aug. 8.

Here is a list of the yogurt deals available Wednesday at participating locations. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Counting calories?: Halo Top's new mini ice cream pops could be a game changer

February freebies: Your monthly guide to food specials, meal deals and more

Valentine's Day: Krispy Kreme looks to fill Sweethearts candy void with Conversation Doughnuts

16 Handles: New and existing rewards members get up to three free ounces of frozen yogurt and toppings Wednesday. If you’re not a rewards member, you still can get the freebie by signing up on the spot and downloading the 16 Handles mobile app, according to a news release. Any amount over three ounces will need to be paid for and limit one per transaction.

Carvel: While not frozen yogurt, participating locations have buy-one-get-one free sundaes on Wednesdays.

ONE MORE DAY (ish) TIL NATIONAL FRO-YO DAY! SET YOUR ALARMS AND CALL YO' KIDS, CALL YO' WIFE. This Wednesday, get FREE soft serve with the 16 Handles app.

deets: https://t.co/91nl48oEMS

our app: https://t.co/A6xGjdVF43 pic.twitter.com/Qsitw9bP4D



— 16 Handles (@16Handles) February 5, 2019

Menchie’s: Buy one frozen yogurt, get one free Wednesday. No coupons needed.

Red Mango: Get a 12-ounce cup of yogurt with free toppings for $5 Wednesday. Join Club Mango for rewards.

SweetFrog: Members of the sweetRewards loyalty program will get a buy-one-get-one free deal Wednesday. Sign up for the program at www.sweetfrog.com/loyalty.

TCBY: Get your first six ounces of frozen yogurt free Wednesday. Join the myTCBY rewards program for more savings.

Yasso: Through noon ET Thursday, enter the Greek frozen yogurt brand's Instagram contest for a chance to win a free year supply of Yasso and two lounge sets from PJ Salvage.

Yogurtland: From 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, participating locations have a buy-one-get-one free deal. Hours can vary by location. Use the Real Rewards program for more savings and freebies.

We're counting down to International Frozen Yogurt Day - this Wednesday from 2-7pm!



Don't miss your chance for a BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE!



Which flavors and toppings are you excited to try? Tag a friend so they don't forget! pic.twitter.com/sLsL9hc1sx







— Yogurtland (@Yogurtland) February 4, 2019

Yogurt Mountain: From 4 p.m. to close Wednesday, get a buy-one-get-one free deal.

More deals: Smaller chains, individual franchises and local restaurants may also have specials. Check with your favorite restaurants.

Join us for buy one get one FREE on Wed. February 6th from 4pm-close to celebrate #NationalFrozenYogurtDay. At participating locations, see store for details. pic.twitter.com/N43aZwQS1i — Yogurt Mountain (@YogurtMountain) February 5, 2019

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Happy National Frozen Yogurt Day! Here's where you can score freebies and deals.