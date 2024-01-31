Happy (one-month) Birthday, E23! Let's revisit the eaglet's first month in the SWFL Eagle Cam nest

There's an important (one-month) birthday that Southwest Florida residents need to be recognizing this week.

E23, the lone eaglet within the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest, is celebrating its first month in the nest.

Regional animal icons M15 and F23 hatched their first egg together just before the start of 2024, according to the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Eagle Cam website. Over the course of a chaotic month, the tiny eaglet has seen several highs and lows inside its Fort Myers home.

To celebrate E23's one-month birthday, here's a look back at what January has looked like for the small celebrity:

E23 arrives in the nest before New Year's Day

A New Year's Eve baby! F23 rose up and was visible from its egg at 7:03 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. The following day, operators posted that E23 was "already active and asking for lunch."

The egg was first laid on Friday, Nov. 24, at 9 p.m.

There was second egg; however, livestream operators posted on Dec. 31 that its hatching was stalled and they no longer saw movement. The following day, they posted that they would both "celebrate E23 and mourn the future life of Egg 2 and all that could have been."

Viewers fall in love as E23 bonds with parents

Days after E23 made its appearance in the nest, the livestream's social media posted a picture of the fluffy eaglet with the caption, "Start your 2024 off with some cuteness overload."

Comments instantly flooded in with remarks about the tiny bird's appearance, ranging from "how adorable" to "what a cute fuzzball." To sum up the immediate feeling toward the new arrival, one fan commented "this little bird … we are all in love."

Over the next two weeks, many witnesses sweet moments in the nest, such as parents tending to the tiny eaglet and responding to its squeaks. Viewers were also treated to more silly moments, such as the eaglet pooping on F23.

It is noted by eagle experts that the birds of prey grow very rapidly in their first 35 to 40 days of life. According to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, young eaglets experience several different plumage phases before leaving the nest, such as:

Primary down — Eaglets are in the primary or natal down phase and are fluffy grey in color with a whitish head and throat.

Secondary down — Longer, thicker, dark-grey wool covering by their third week.

Transitional — During the transitional stage at age four to six weeks, the eaglet has its first dark brown-to-black “pin” feathers emerging on the back, shoulders, breast and wings.

Juvenile — Fully feathered by 10 weeks of age and exercises its wings by jumping up and down in the nest.

Possible hook lodged in its mouth, M-15 fishes it out

On Jan. 14, after the eagle family enjoyed having fish for breakfast, operators caught sight of E23 showing signs of distress. They noticed what looked like a possible hook lodged in its mouth.

"F23 attempted to free the material with no luck and multiple tries. When Dad returns, he and F23 were heard discussing the problem and he then freed the hook," operators shared to Facebook. "A wonderful outcome to something that could have been deadly."

Livestream officials used the moment to share a reminder of the threat that fishing hooks and monofilament line pose to wildlife when improperly discarded into the environment.

E23 growing quickly on livestream cameras

Approaching its one-month birthday, E23 has started to ditch its fluffy white exterior and dawn some dark grey feathers.

Longtime viewers of the nest commented that parents are now spending less time in the nest, opting to sit in the branches above to monitor the eaglet. Many also note that E23 is able to sit up and sit along the sides of the nest, learning as they watch their surroundings.

What's next for E23? When will they leave the nest?

The baby eagle is currently in its "transitional" stage of plumage, where an eaglet has its first dark brown-to-black “pin” feathers emerging on the back, shoulders, breast and wings.

Soon E23 will be standing and walking on its own two feet, exploring the nest with more confidence. This would also mean the start of E23 experimenting with its wing by taking “hop flights” by hovering above the nest.

Audubon Center for Birds of Prey mentioned that lone eaglets occasionally exhibit play behavior, pouncing on items in the nest, or even tugging the adult’s feathers.

However, it will be a hot minute until the eaglet actually flaps its wings and leaves the nest. At 10 to 12 weeks of age, eaglets are physically ready to fly. Most eaglets fledge around 12 weeks, which would fall around the end of March for E23.

Want to follow E23's journey to adulthood? Here's where to find the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam:

You can watch the livestream at dickpritchettrealestate.com or on YouTube at SouthwestFloridaEagleCam.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam: E23 is officially one month old