'Happy Thanksgiving, everybody,' Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder says on January 2nd

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder is finding himself just a few major holidays behind the rest of the world.

Snyder mere seconds into a press conference Thursday decided to baffle reporters coming back to work after New Year's Day with a hilariously late — or possibly even more hilariously early — holiday greeting.

"Happy Thanksgiving, everybody," Snyder said at the top of this January 2nd press conference.

Lest one assume Snyder is somehow under the impression he's still living in November 2019, he immediately followed up his puzzling comment by noting today is the start of "a great new year."

It didn't take long for "Happy Thanksgiving" to become a Twitter trend and overshadow the actual purpose of the press conference, which was to introduce the team's new head coach, Ron Rivera. This press conference, USA Today observes, was also supposed to show Redskins fans that "the ship was righted." So, that could have gone better.









OK, but WHY did Dan Snyder just wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving at this press conference introducing Ron Rivera as the new #Redskins head coach?



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/2nLUhDS820 pic.twitter.com/jQ7omnJ3PE



— ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) January 2, 2020

