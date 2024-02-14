Happy Valentine's Day, it's Ash Wednesday! When does Lent start? Can I eat meat today?

The Christian season of Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, but how does that affect your Valentine's Day plans?

There are plenty of questions surrounding Ash Wednesday and Lent, especially for new Christians and non-believers.

What is Ash Wednesday? Is it OK to meat on Ash Wednesday? What do the ashes mean? Can I wash them off?

Lent 2024: It's fried fish season! Here are 44 Louisville places to get your fill

Here is what you need to know about Ash Wednesday:

When is Valentine's Day 2024?

Valentine's Day is Feb. 14 every year and falls on a Wednesday in 2024.

When is Ash Wednesday 2024?

Ash Wednesday shares the date with Valentine's Day in 2024 on Feb. 14.

What is Ash Wednesday?

Bryan Lawson received ashes during the Ash Wednesday ceremony at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 22, 2023.

Christians commonly celebrate Ash Wednesday with ashes on their forehead and fasting to start the Lenten season, according to britannica.com.

The practice reminds Christians of human mortality and the importance of reconciling with God.

Can you eat meat on Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is to be observed by fasting and abstinence, according to britannica.com. No meat is allowed and only one meal should be eaten on this day.

Valentine's Day is Ash Wednesday: These restaurants have fish options

When does Lent start in 2024?

Lent begins Feb. 14 and runs through March 28 in 2024.

According to britannica.com, the early Christian church observed Lent over a six-week period or 36 days with fasting except on Sundays. The practice was extended to 42 days in the 7th century to create 40 days of fasting that would emulate the fast of Jesus Christ while he was in the desert.

What is the meaning of the ashes?

According to christianity.com, the Bible references this in Genesis 2:7: "And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul."

Therefore, ashes represent both death and repentance.

What is the purpose of ashes on the forehead?

The purpose of ashes dates back to early Roman practices, according to britannica.com.

Serious sinners and penitents began a public penance on the first day of Lent. These people wore sackcloth, were sprinkled with ashes and remained apart until they were reconciled with the Christian community.

During the 8th to 10th centuries, this practice fell by the wayside and the penitential season of Lent started being marked with ashes placed on the heads of the entire congregation.

Where do the ashes for Ash Wednesday come from?

The ashes are gathered from burning the previous year's palm branches used during Palm Sunday, according to britannica.com. The modern-day Roman Catholic Church is credited for applying the ashes in the shape of a cross on the forehead.

Is Ash Wednesday a holy day of obligation?

Not according to britannica.com. While Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation, it is the most commonly attended service on the Christian calendar for non-Sunday services.

Ash Wednesday 2024: Calling all fish lovers! Here are 17 must-try Louisville restaurants to get fish

Can I receive ashes on Ash Wednesday if I'm not Catholic?

Yes. According to christianity.com, Catholic, Orthodox and many Protestant believers observe Ash Wednesday. But not all Protestant believers.

“The path of Lent — prayer, fasting, and generosity over a period of time—is heavily emphasized by the authors of and characters in the Bible, including Jesus. The Bible commands a lifestyle of worship and devotion that looks considerably like Lent. Therefore, while the word is absent in the Bible, the reality of Lent is woven throughout the whole of Scripture, as we have discovered." christianity.com

Can you wash off ashes after Ash Wednesday?

Absolutely. Keeping the ashes on the forehead is a choice and nobody is required to wear them after the practice is complete, according to uscatholic.org.

It is believed that many Christians keep the ashes on their forehead throughout the day as a witness to their faith. The thought is that when people ask about the ashes that an opportunity presents itself to share that faith with others.

Lent in Louisville: This 40-year-old seafood joint known for 'best fish sandwich' is a Lent favorite

When is Palm Sunday 2024?

Palm Sunday is March 24 in 2024.

When Is Maundy Thursday 2024?

Maundy Thursday is March 28 in 2024.

This is the final day of Lent for Christians and focuses on the remembrance of both the foot washing and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the apostles.

When is Good Friday 2024?

Good Friday is March 29 in 2024.

This is when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

When is Easter 2024?

Easter is on Sunday, March 31 in 2024.

Easter is the Christian celebration of Jesus Christ's victory over sin and death through his resurrection.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Ash Wednesday 2024 on Valentine's Day: When is Lent? Can I eat meat?