Happy Valentine's Day! Here are some clever 2024 Texas Valentines for you to share

Happy Valentine's Day, Texas!

It may seem like winter is dragging on, but V-Day offers a short but "warm" reprieve from the gloomy weather.

Whether you're celebrating February 14 as Lover's Day or Single Awareness Day (S.A.D.), here are some Texas Valentines that are sure to win over your partner, family or friends!

Happy Valentine's Day! We're crazy 4 you!

Happy Valentine's Day! In the words of Selena Quintanilla, we're dreaming of you.

Happy Valentine's Day! Nothing says I love you better than queso.

Happy Valentine's Day! Errr, Houston...we have a problem.

Happy Valentine's Day! You guac our world.

Happy Valentine's Day! Te quiero...wait, tacquero mucho!

Happy Valentine's Day! You're smoking!

Happy Valentine's Day! We're your biggest flan.

