Happy Valentine's Day! Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold at Publix worth $1.75 million

Someone who bought a Florida Lottery ticket is going to have a very good Valentine's Day.

A winning Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold in DeLand is worth $1.75 million.

While almost $2 million is nothing to sneeze out, it's still far from a $36 million jackpot that expired Feb. 11. The Mega Millions ticket was also sold at a Publix supermarket, this time in Jacksonville.

The Mega Millions winner would have taken home a $36 million jackpot but never came forward to claim the prize.

Here's what to know about the Feb. 13 Jackpot Triple Play winner, and how long you have to claim the prize.

What were the winning Jackpot Triple Play numbers for Feb. 13?

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, Feb. 13 drawing were: 8-23-28-29-44-45.

Where was the Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket at 2431 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand. It was a quick pick ticket.

How much is the jackpot worth?

The jackpot from Tuesday's drawing is an estimated $1.75 million.

For the next drawing on Feb. 16, the estimated jackpot drops to $250,000.

Did you win? How do you claim the jackpot?

Prizes greater than $1 million must be claimed at the Florida Lottery headquarters. You have two payment options:

Annual payments

Cash option of a one-time, lump sum payment.

How long do you have to claim your prize?

The prize must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date, which means you have until Aug. 12 to claim the jackpot.

You have 60 days after the drawing to select the cash option. After that time, the prize will be paid in annual payments.

Where in Florida is DeLand?

DeLand is located about 50 miles north of Orland0 and about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

Where there other winners in Tuesday's Jackpot Triple Play game?

Yes. Twenty-eight people got five out of the six numbers, winning $424.50.

A total of 1,308 people got four numbers, winning $22, and 21,194 got three numbers to win $1.

One winner hit the Combo 10+ to win $10,000, and seven people won $500 in the Combo 9.

Last Jackpot Triple Play ticket also sold at Publix

The last time there was a winner in Jackpot Triple Play, the ticket also was sold at a Publix.

The $2 million ticket was sold in Royal Palm Beach on Dec. 29. The winner went for the cash option, taking home $1,271,796.

How do you play Jackpot Triple Play?

Base ticket price: $1

Starting jackpot: $250,000

Overall odds: 1:15.24

Select six numbers from 1 through 46; or mark the quick pick box to let the terminal pick some or all of your numbers at random. Every Jackpot Triple Play playslip allows you to play one panel manually while two other panels are filled out through Quick Pick.

For an extra chance to win up to $10,000 by combining number matches from three sets of numbers, select the combo box. Combo costs an additional $1 to play.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery: Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold at Publix wins prize