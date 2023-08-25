Happy Valley creator warns TV is chasing younger viewers at expense of older generation

Soap operas make content more dramatic as they produce more episodes each week - Matt Squire

Sally Wainwright has warned that TV chasing younger viewers can make older audiences switch off.

The writer of acclaimed series Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack raised claimed that series are losing their loyal older audiences as producers chase the attention of a younger generation.

The writer, 60, who learnt her craft working on ITV’s Coronation Street, said the long-running soap had suffered falling ratings as a result of this pivot to storylines that were relatable to young people.

Speaking at Edinburgh TV Festival, she said: “I don’t watch soaps myself any more, which is kind of odd as I grew up with them. I kind of got out of the habit of doing that. I think it’s quite common.

“It felt like all the stories got a bit samey, a bit similar, all about romance. Or a lot more obsessed with getting younger views and so making the stories about younger people, and ignoring the fact that their key audience was older than that.”

A 2023 Ofcom report noted that there had been a “steady decline in viewing figures for the three most popular soaps: Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale”.

The same watchdog had warned the BBC in 2019 that it needed to ensure it was relevant to young people, or it risked being without a solid audience in future.

This led to what was termed a “lurch to youth” in its content, with some critics saying that a recent example of this was its commissioning of an “astrology-based black queer dating” podcast.

Recent polling by Beano Brain revealed that youngsters nevertheless thought of the BBC as “uncool”, ranking it below brands such as Sainsbury’s and Ikea in terms of street cred.

As well as warning that pandering to youth can turn off older audiences, Wainwright has claimed that the overproduction of certain series can push them into absurd melodrama.

She said soap operas increasing the number of episodes per week was a problem, adding: “You just have so much turnover of plot that it inevitably becomes melodramatic. Coronation Street went out twice a week in its heyday.

“When it goes out five times a week, inevitably, it just becomes more heightened and more and more crazy and more unbelievable. I don’t know if that has become a problem, that it’s become less grounded.”

Wainwright, who earned a Bafta for her Yorkshire crime series Happy Valley, said she preferred working with a stable of familiar actors, including the series’ star and former Coronation Street actress Sarah Lancashire.

The writer said in a recent break that she was tempted by retirement, but had too many project ideas to quit the industry.

She complained that a series about Amy Johnson, the pilot who flew from England to Australia in 1930, has failed to find interest from broadcasters.

