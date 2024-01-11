Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire's HBO show cancelled after 2 seasons

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire's HBO show Julia has been cancelled after two seasons.

The American comedy drama, which premiered in 2022, followed the life and career of iconic chef Julia Child, and the production of her television cooking show The French Chef.

Now, just weeks after the finale of its second season in December 2023, the show – which co-starred David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth – has been shelved.



In a statement reported by Deadline, a representative for Max - HBO's streaming service – said: "We are so honored to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up Julia.

"Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child."

Julia's cast was filled out by Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott and Robert Joy, with Judith Light, Isabella Rossellini and James Cromwell having recurring guest roles.

Speaking previously, Lancashire revealed that she pushed back against producer's to keep the character of Julia less comedic.

"When I was approaching this, I never approached it as a comedy," she told Radio Times. "I wasn't convinced it was a comedy, to be perfectly honest. I thought: 'If everybody else wants to treat it as a comedy they can do... I'm just going to do my Julia Child in the only way I know how.' And maybe that was a degree of fear or insecurity, but I just had to cling on to everything that I knew in terms of character development.

"Occasionally, I would be asked to take it a little bit higher and I would always resist. I would always say: 'No, absolutely not'. I think she's a woman who could be very easily lampooned because of her exuberance, but you don't need to do that. It wasn't necessary to do that."

Julia is available to stream on Max.

