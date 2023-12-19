Harahan police recover suspect vehicle in string of vehicle burglaries
Harahan police are searching for a team of burglars who targeted half a dozen cars over the weekend, and neighbors are hoping their surveillance video will help solve the case.
Harahan police are searching for a team of burglars who targeted half a dozen cars over the weekend, and neighbors are hoping their surveillance video will help solve the case.
Peyton Manning figured if tush push is good for the Eagles, it would be good for the Cherry Creek Bruins too.
These Gen Z women have decided to learn. ballet in their 20s and they're taking to TikTok to document their experiences.
The Eagles need to bounce back after a tough loss to the Cowboys in Week 14.
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
A 1992 Pontiac Firebird coupe, final model year for the third-generation GM F-Body, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
A new survey found that almost half of Gen Xers have done no retirement planning and don't have nearly enough saved.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
Lingrove is taking on laminates — thin layers of wood and other materials — with a carbon-negative option that they claim performs better while looking as good. Laminates or veneers are common in every home and car: they're the thin decorative wood or what have you that sits on top of the molded or printed body of a dashboard, appliance or even home trim. Lingrove has developed a wood veneer alternative out of flax fiber and plant-based resins that's carbon-negative yet results in a material they say is "very high stiffness, durable, and resistant," i.e.
'Saved my tires': Nearly 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
While doctors agree that statins are safe, some people have concerns about taking them. Here's what you need to know about these common medications.
DeMarcus Cousins has been trying to make it back into the NBA in recent months.
A four-year sentence for Trevor Milton is less than what prosecutors wanted for the executive convicted of spreading lies about the electric vehicle company he founded.
The weird yet effective formula is all over TikTok, and people are obsessed: 'I'm 54 years old but look like I’m 40!'
OpenAI is expanding its internal safety processes to fend off the threat of harmful AI. A new "safety advisory group" will sit above the technical teams and make recommendations to leadership, and the board has been granted veto power — of course, whether it will actually use it is another question entirely. In a new document and blog post, OpenAI discusses their updated "Preparedness Framework," which one imagines got a bit of a retool after November's shake-up that removed the board's two most "decelerationist" members: Ilya Sutskever (still at the company in a somewhat changed role) and Helen Toner (totally gone).
Safely sip from any body of water with this genius bestselling tool that makes a great stocking stuffer.
Demand worries and oversupply are keeping a lid on oil prices. That dynamic may play out into 2024, say analysts.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Sarr, the 7-foot-1 Frenchman playing in Australia, has consistently played well against bigger, stronger opponents in the NBL, giving him the edge as the top prospect in the draft class right now.
Flipboard is the latest mainstream app to officially join the fediverse, the collection of decentralized services that run on the ActivityPub protocol.