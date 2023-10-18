Haralson County man wanted after setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire and hitting her

Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for arson.

Deputies say Joseph Roger Burns, 31, from Bremen, Georgia is wanted for Arson in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault, Battery, Aggravated Stalking, Stalking, Burglary and Criminal Trespass.

On September 21, 2023, just after 8:30 a.m., deputies were called out to the 600 block of Nitra Road about a domestic dispute.

While they were on the way to that incident, deputies were also advised that the man involved was setting the house on fire.

Deputies said it was discovered that Joseph Burns broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and hit her in the head.

When 911 was called about the ongoing assault, Burns threatened to burn down the house and set a fire in the kitchen, which deputies say was not far from the room the victim’s special needs son was sleeping in.

When the victim got her child out of the home, Burns came out and struck her in the head several more times in front of witnesses.

When Burns heard the sirens, he ran into the woods.

HCSO searched for him in the woods close by, but he was not found.

Deputies said if you see him or have any information, please reach out to them.

