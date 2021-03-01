Harassment, bullying claims dog Cuomo, once a pandemic star

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pauses to listen to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York's attorney general said she's moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor after receiving a letter from his office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, file)
KAREN MATTHEWS
·5 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose televised coronavirus briefings won plaudits last spring, is now fighting for his political life amid accusations of sexual harassment, bullying and undercounting virus deaths connected to the state's nursing homes.

Here's a look at the trio of challenges faced by the three-term Democrat:

___

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

New York's attorney general was empowered Monday to choose an independent investigator to probe allegations of sexual harassment by at least two women who worked for Cuomo.

Former economic development adviser Lindsey Boylan, 36, first accused Cuomo of harassment on Twitter in December, saying he had made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

Her initial, nonspecific accusations initially seemed barely to dent Cuomo's reputation. But in a Feb. 24 Medium post she elaborated, saying Cuomo once kissed her on the lips without her consent and suggested on another occasion that the two of them should play strip poker.

Boylan said that during her more than three years in Cuomo's administration, the governor “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs" and commented that she looked like a woman he'd been reported to have dated.

Cuomo denied Boylan's allegations, calling them "just not true.”

Then, a second former staffer, 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett, told The New York Times in a story posted online Saturday that Cuomo had asked inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.

Bennett said Cuomo told her he was lonely since breaking up with TV food personality Sandra Lee and wanted a girlfriend. “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the Times.

Another woman, Anna Ruch, spoke to the Times on Monday night about an encounter with the governor at a wedding reception, during which she said he touched her face and back and asked to kiss her moments after they met.

Cuomo released a statement Sunday saying some of his behavior with women “may have been insensitive or too personal” but suggesting that he meant no harm.

"I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” Cuomo said.

The statement struck critics as a tone-deaf failure to admit wrongdoing.

“That’s not an apology,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a frequent Cuomo antagonist, said Monday. “He seemed to be saying, 'Oh, I was just kidding around.' You know, sexual harassment is not funny. It’s serious.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat and sometime Cuomo ally, will choose an investigator to examine his workplace behavior.

___

NURSING HOMES

Last spring, as the coronavirus raged through New York's nursing homes, some critics questioned whether the state had made things worse by telling homes they had to accept recovering COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals.

Cuomo's administration, and top hospital officials, have insisted the policy wasn't a factor in the spread of the virus and saved lives by freeing up hospital beds.

But in the face of criticism, it withheld information about the true death toll among nursing home patients.

For months, the state's count of nursing home dead excluded people who died after being transferred to hospitals.

An Associated Press investigation last year concluded that the state could be understating nursing home deaths by as much as 65%. James, the attorney general, issued a report in late January estimating the state's count was off by 50%.

The state’s official death toll in long-term care facilities now stands at over 15,000, up from the roughly 9,000 previously disclosed.

Cuomo's top aide, Melissa De Rosa, told legislators recently that the administration had withheld the full data from the public because it was worried it would “be used against us.”

___

BULLYING

Among the critics of Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths was state Assembly member Ron Kim, a Queens Democrat who said an uncle of his died in a nursing home and he wanted answers.

Kim told reporters that when Cuomo called him on Feb. 11 to complain about a quote he’d given to the New York Post, the conversation devolved into threats.

Kim said Cuomo berated him and threatened to “destroy” him if he didn’t get the newspaper to retract statements he had made faulting Cuomo.

Cuomo staff members denied that the governor had threatened to “destroy” Kim. His spokesperson, who was listening to the Feb. 11 call, called Kim a liar and said the governor was just trying to defend himself against a false accusation.

But critics of the governor's hard-charging style said Kim's accusation had the ring of truth.

“A number of your colleagues in the media will tell you about calls where they were berated and belittled," de Blasio told a reporter. "It’s something that a lot of people in New York state have known about for a long time. I can’t get into the why. That’s a deeper question, I can only say it’s a very unfortunate way to treat people.”

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat and frequent Cuomo critic, said she’d been subjected to the governor’s pressure tactics, too. “They have said things to me and sent ominous messages to me and the governor himself has made threatening remarks to me,” said Biaggi, whose district includes Bronx and Westchester.

  • Heidi Stevens: Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment allegations got a whole lot ickier when he threw the word ‘mentor’ in the mix

    A life hack: If you’re 63 and she’s 25 and you’re her boss, the flirtation is always, every time, definitely unwanted. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, facing sexual harassment accusations from two former aides, released a statement Sunday acknowledging that his interactions at the office “may have been insensitive or too personal.” “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been ...

  • Cuomo allegations leave Democrats grappling with response

    Democrats across the country celebrated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the face of governing competence as President Donald Trump fumbled his administration's response to the exploding pandemic last year. Now, the Democratic governor is struggling through a sexual harassment scandal that's testing the limits of his party's support as Democrats grapple with one of the first political headaches of the post-Trump era. Both of New York's Democratic U.S. senators have publicly embraced the state attorney general's nascent investigation into Cuomo's behavior.

  • Cuomo Could Be Compelled to Testify in Sexual Harassment Inquiry

    When a team of outside investigators begins to examine sexual harassment allegations lodged against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, its scope may be far broader than first anticipated. The team, which will be hired by Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, will have far-reaching subpoena powers to request troves of documents and compel witnesses, including the governor, to testify under oath. The independent inquiry may also scrutinize not just the sexual harassment accusations made by two former aides last week, but potential claims from other women as well. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In the end, which is likely to be months from now, the investigators will be required to produce a final report, the results of which could be politically devastating for Cuomo. “The end game is that a report that found him culpable would bring pressure to bear on him personally, on his regime, on the Legislature to act,” said Nina Pirrotti, a lawyer who specializes in employment law and sexual harassment cases. “But I don’t exactly know how it will play out.” Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, is navigating one of the most precarious and uncertain periods of his more than 10 years in office, just months after he had emerged as a national leader early in the coronavirus pandemic. The governor is facing a federal probe into his administration’s decision to withhold data on nursing home deaths, a scandal that has led to calls for impeachment and has spurred state legislators to seriously consider curbing the emergency powers they granted him at the beginning of the pandemic. But the harassment accusations could be even more damaging for a governor who has prided himself on advancing protections for women in the workplace. The first accusation came from Lindsey Boylan, who used to work for his administration. Boylan published an essay Feb. 24 that detailed a series of unsettling encounters she said she had with Cuomo, including an instance when she said he gave her an unsolicited kiss on the lips. Then, on Saturday, The New York Times published an article about Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former entry-level staffer in the governor’s office who accused him of asking invasive questions, including whether she was monogamous and had sex with older men. She said she interpreted the remarks as sexual advances. Cuomo’s office denied Boylan’s allegations at the time. On Sunday, following Bennett’s account, Cuomo issued a statement in which he denied propositioning or touching anyone inappropriately, but apologized for workplace comments that he said “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.” On Monday, following public back-and-forth over who would conduct the investigation, James received the governor’s authorization to open an inquiry under a section of state law that allows her office to “inquire into matters concerning the public peace, public safety and public justice.” The claims from both women are now at the center of that investigation, the contours of which are still materializing but could prod deeply into the inner workings of the governor’s office and how sexual misconduct allegations are handled there. Cuomo’s office has indicated that the governor’s office would “voluntarily cooperate fully” and that it had instructed all state employees to do so as well. Investigators will ultimately produce a public report, which is bound to include a summary and analysis of their findings, maybe even recommendations. Experts said the civil inquiry could look at whether Cuomo violated the state’s human rights laws and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, a federal law that protects against harassment because of a person’s sex. “These women do have the option, potentially, to bring claims against their employer, the state of New York, for Gov. Cuomo’s conduct,” Pirrotti said, adding that the facts in the report could help victims recover economic and emotional distress damages. As investigators corroborate details, she said the inquiry could “widen and widen” to include other sexual harassment claims that might surface during the investigation. On Monday, a third woman, Anna Ruch, came forward and said that she was “confused and shocked and embarrassed” when Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding reception. In a referral letter Monday to the attorney general, Beth Garvey, a special counsel and senior adviser to the governor, said the inquiry would broadly look into “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor.” James, a Democrat, said her office would oversee “a rigorous and independent investigation” but would hire a law firm to spearhead it, a move that many saw as an attempt to avoid any appearance that politics would influence the investigation. The governor endorsed James’ run for attorney general in 2018, and she has been rumored as a potential candidate to challenge Cuomo in a primary next year, when he would be up for reelection. James had not selected an independent law firm as of Monday. Lawyers from the firm would be deputized and will have the power to subpoena witnesses, as well as any documents, records, papers and books relevant to the investigation. Failure to comply with a subpoena could result in a misdemeanor. Kevin Mintzer, a Manhattan-based lawyer who has represented numerous women in sexual harassment cases, said that while there is no single way to conduct an investigation like the one Cuomo will face, he would expect it to proceed along the same lines used by those run by plaintiffs’ lawyers like himself and by companies undertaking internal inquiries. First, Mintzer said, investigators are likely to assemble any relevant documents, including emails and text messages that bear not only the accusations brought by Boylan and Bennett, but also on those made by any other potential accusers. Then, Mintzer said, witness interviews could follow, as investigators decide who they want to speak with formally and under oath. At some point, the focus of the probe will turn directly to Cuomo, Mintzer said, though that is likely to happen only once investigators are fully versed in the case. “Before they question the governor — an event of obvious significance — they will be well prepared with what the documents and other people have said,” Mintzer said. The contents of the report are likely to determine Cuomo’s fate, but some state legislators have already signaled that impeachment proceedings could be considered. “We’ll wait for the report, but I do believe that something needs to be done ultimately and whether or not the governor can continue is an open question,” state Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Democrat and deputy majority leader in the upper chamber, told NY1 on Monday. Some critics have also raised questions about the governor’s potential influence over the investigation. Some noted that, under state law, the governor would be required to receive a weekly report on the investigation. The law also says the governor must countersign any checks used to pay for the inquiry, which the Legislature is supposed to provide funds for. “I think Letitia James is independent, but the way the structure is set up, it’s hard to retain independence when you have to report to the governor and the governor is involved with the finances,” said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat from Long Island and a former prosecutor. “It’s especially perverse when it is the governor himself who is under the microscope.” Kaminsky has introduced legislation to allow the state attorney general to independently commence criminal investigations without a referral, likening it to the authority local district attorneys possess. “It’s not revolutionary,” he said. Garvey, the special counsel to the governor, told James in the referral letter that the governor would waive the weekly reports “due to the nature of this review.” Kaminsky, however, questioned whether such an exception was permitted under state law. It is not clear how long the investigation might take. Mintzer said that the timeline will likely be driven as much by political considerations as by legal issues. “This is a matter of immense public interest and people want to get to the bottom of it,” he said, “and I’m sure that will be the mandate from the attorney general.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

