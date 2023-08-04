Harassment charge dropped against Joseph Zieler, sentenced to death in 1990 slayings

The state has dropped a harassment charge against a man accused of harassing the mother of one of the victims in a 1990 Cape Coral cold case that has placed him on death row.

Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning on June 26 sentenced Zieler to death in the brutal murders of Robin Cornell and babysitter Lisa Story, 32, in 1990.

Court records indicate that Assistant State Attorney Daniel Feinberg on Monday informed Joseph Zieler, 61, the state would no longer pursue the case accusing him of harassing Jan Cornell, the mother of Robin Cornell, 11.

Zieler in May pleaded not guilty to harassing Jan Cornell between May 9 and June 7, 2022, court records indicate.

He was accused of mailing a threatening letter to Jan Cornell's home, claiming his innocence in the homicides. During Zieler's death penalty trial, Jan Cornell testified she didn't know how the convicted murderer got her personal information.

When Jan Cornell arrived home about 4 a.m. May 10, 1990, she found Story's and Robin's bodies in adjacent rooms of their shared Cape Coral apartment.

The case had languished before authorities got a DNA match in November 2016, linking Zieler to the crime.

It's unclear when Zieler will transfer to the Florida State Prison, in Raiford, where he'll await execution.

