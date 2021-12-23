Harassment charges dropped against Del. Jason Buckel

Dec. 23—CUMBERLAND, Md. — A pair of harassment charges filed last week against Del. Jason Buckel have been dropped, however his role as Republican minority leader is now being challenged from within his party.

Two criminal harassment charges were filed Dec. 15 in Allegany County District Court against Buckel, (R-Allegany), who is also House minority leader for the Republican caucus. The charges stemmed from escalating tensions with a Maryland State Police trooper, who is reportedly a boyfriend of Buckel's estranged wife, according to court documents obtained by the Baltimore Sun.

The application for charges filed by the unnamed trooper claimed Buckel had been sending him threatening messages through his course of conduct and through electronic media.

According to the complaint, there were more than 20 strongly worded messages sent by Buckel through Facebook Messenger, including asking the trooper to stay away from his family.

The trooper who filed the complaint said the messages from Buckel continued for months. "I find these messages to be threatening, alarming and harassing and even after being told to stop he would not," he stated in court documents. He said he warned Buckel to stop but he continued and that was when he filed the harassment charges.

However, Buckel, who is an attorney, claims the complaint was handled incorrectly.

"It is very upsetting, it's a private matter," Buckel told the Times-News on Wednesday. "I care very much about my wife and we both love our son more than anything in the world. It is very upsetting that individuals have chosen to make some improper allegations and to use this to try to hurt me because I'm a public figure.

"I don't think any of us would like our personal travails ... the unraveling of our marriage and my wife's affair with this individual ... I don't think any of us would like that discussed, he said."

Buckel said the complainant, "secured a document that said he wanted to dismiss all the charges predicated upon me not suing him, pursuing additional misconduct charges through him and the state police."

Buckel added, "He did it for improper motive. It was an abuse of his position and an abuse of attempt to use the criminal system for other means. I'm not ashamed of being very angry and upset about how I was treated and the impact it has on my son. It was criminal, it was wrong in the way it was done and it has been immediately rectified by the appropriate authorities."

Buckel's personal attorney, T. Lee Beeman, confirmed to the Times-News that the charges were dismissed at a brief hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Leadership change?

The incident comes on the heels of another situation involving Buckel when in October it was revealed the he, and the other members of the Western Maryland legislative delegation, sought to place a referendum on the ballot asking voters if they would favor annexing Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties into West Virginia. After receiving significant criticism for the move, Buckel quickly issued a letter withdrawing his support for the idea.

At least one member of the House of Delegates is seeking Buckel's removal as minority leader. Del. Christopher Adams (R-Wicomico) sent a letter to the House stating his intention to seek the leadership role.

"As soon as practical, according to the bylaws of our Parliamentarian, I request an election for leadership change," wrote Adams. "I present myself to you as a candidate for the minority leader and Del. Matt Morgan as the minority whip."

Adams told the Times-News Wednesday, "Just because he was able to work his way out of a charge, doesn't mean the text messages didn't occur. I don't think Jason has denied the content of those messages which is the reason why I separated myself from Jason. It wasn't merely the charge, it was the nature of the charge and what it implied for the caucus.

Adams said Buckel "can't be the minority leader while he is going through a personal matter. That I am convinced of."

"Secondarily, my interest is for the caucus. His behavior and conduct in this matter and lack of communication in other matters like this conversation on West Virginia ... do not imply the right sort of transparency when you lead the caucus."

Adams said his concerns grew over time.

"It wasn't just one thing," he said. "The fact that I was faced with this issue on a Sunday night with a reporter asking my opinion without Jason even bothering to pick up the phone and call me in anticipation of this sort of thing, that was unacceptable. He owed it to the caucus to inform us of what was going on and explain it and let us draw a conclusion. It didn't happen. So what is done, is done."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter.