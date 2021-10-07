Harassment order against former Salisbury bar owner ends

Oct. 6—NEWBURYPORT — A lengthy neighbor dispute in Salisbury ended Wednesday when a Newburyport District Court judge declined to extend a harassment order taken out by an Atlantic Avenue couple against a former bar owner.

Judge Peter Doyle said the harassment prevention order, issued Aug. 27, was no longer necessary because Dolphin Bar and Grill owner Kevin Buswell closed the business.

The Dolphin Bar and Grill closed its doors for good after the last weekend in September. According to a restaurant social media post, Buswell moved the business to Haverhill, where it will be called The Bradford Brew House.

Buswell still faces assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime charges filed by Salisbury police as a result of the dispute, according to court files.

Buswell, 54, of Methuen was summonsed to court following an Aug. 12 incident related to the dispute and is due to be arraigned Oct. 16. According to court records, Buswell has a summer home on Railroad Avenue in Salisbury.

The incidents, according to Salisbury police Officer Patrick Szymkowski's report, involved Buswell trying to hit one of his neighbors with his car as he was getting out of his own vehicle.

A few minutes later, the husband went back to his car to pick up some papers when Buswell threatened to run him over. He then threatened to have the man's wife sexually assaulted and used a racial epithet. The incidents were caught on video.

Buswell, according to the same police report, blames his neighbors for altering town officials to COVID-19-related occupancy violations that resulted in the business being shut down for several days in 2020. The police report also says the neighbors had been granted harassment prevention orders against Buswell prior to the Aug. 12 incident.

When Szymkowski spoke to Buswell, he denied the incidents even after being told they were captured on video.

In District Court on Wednesday, the neighbors asked Doyle to extend the harassment prevention order even though Buswell no longer had any ties to Salisbury. saying they were still fearful he would seek retribution.

Buswell denied any wrongdoing and called the allegations against him "unfounded."

"I didn't do this," Buswell said.

But Doyle said he found the neighbors' complaints credible based on Buswell's comments during the Aug. 27 hearing that led to the harassment order being issued.

But Doyle declined to extend the order saying Buswell had closed his business. Before ending the hearing, Doyle warned Buswell not to go anywhere near his former neighbors or post any comments on social media. Should Buswell disregard Doyle, the judge said he would extend the order.

"You have no contact with them, none," Doyle said.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

