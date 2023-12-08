Harbor Creek defends their home court with win over Seneca, 47-33

TechCrunch

Credit scoring companies operating in the European Union could be facing tighter curbs under the bloc's privacy laws following a ruling issued by the Court of Justice (CJEU) today. The referral relates to complaints brought against the practices of a German credit scoring company, called Schufa, but could have wider significance for credit information agencies operating in the region where the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) applies. One complaint the CJEU considered centered on a case of "prolonged" data retention by the credit referencing firm of information relating to the granting of a discharge from remaining debts which is only kept in the German public insolvency register for six months.