A Harbor District housing project expands to 576 apartments. It features affordable units.

Some former industrial buildings in Milwaukee's Harbor District are to be razed and replaced with nearly 600 apartments.

A Harbor District housing development, featuring affordable apartments, is now planned for nearly 600 units − around 80% more than previously proposed.

Filer & Stowell Lofts is planned for a site at 123 and 147 E. Becher St. by Kenosha-based Bear Development LLC.

The revised proposal calls for demolishing industrial buildings at that 10-acre parcel and constructing 576 apartments within six buildings − at a cost of $180.6 million.

That's according to documents Bear Development filed with the Milwaukee Housing Trust Fund.

The Common Council on Tuesday approved a $835,000 trust fund grant to help finance the project. Bear had requested $1.2 million from the fund.

Bear Development's plans as of late 2021 called for both new construction and renovating the industrial buildings at the site, which once housed machinery manufacturer Filer & Stowell Co. That proposal called for more than 320 apartments.

However, Bear now believes "the most feasible option for redevelopment is the currently proposed concept that requires complete demolition of the existing buildings and new construction of the proposed housing units," according to the firm's filing with the city.

Both inflated construction costs, and higher interest rates on commercial loans, have affected affordable apartment development plans throughout Wisconsin over the past year.

"Certainly, the market overall, between rising construction costs and higher interest rates, didn't do us any favors," Bear Chief Executive Officer S.R. Mills told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

But, he said, the development site is large enough to support hundreds of newly built affordable apartments − for which demand remains strong.

Bear plans to begin construction on Filer & Stowell Lofts within the first quarter of 2023, Mills said. The first building would be completed within 18 months, with the entire development finished by the end of 2025.

The project would be among Milwaukee's largest apartment communities. It would target people earning from 40% to 80% of the local median income, or no more than $60,400 for a two-person household, with those rents set at below-market rates.

The primary financing sources are cash raised by selling federal affordable housing tax credits, as well as a commercial loan generated by the sale of tax exempt bonds issued through the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority, according to Bear's filing. Minneapolis-based Piper Sandler Cos. is named as the prospective lender, with PNC Bank listed as the tax credits equity investor.

Also, Bear plans to seek city funding through a tax incremental financing district − a tactic used by other affordable housing developers. That district, which would need Common Council approval, would provide cash through Filer & Stowell's property tax revenue.

Bear has a purchase agreement to acquire the site.

Its plans call for one- and two-bedroom apartments in buildings that would include first-floor structured parking and amenities such as community rooms, fitness and recreation centers, and on-site management offices.

The site also would provide outdoor space for residents and include a public walking, running and biking path connecting Becher Street and Lincoln Avenue and extending the adjacent KK River Trail.

"It will be the most dynamic affordable housing site in the entire state and will provide high quality housing across a wide range of income bands to address the City’s dire affordable housing need," Bear said, in its filing.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

