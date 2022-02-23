Harbor Freight is opening a second Rutherford County location in Smyrna

Southern California-based Harbor Freight Tools announced Wednesday the company will open a new store in Smyrna, making it the second location in Rutherford County.

A location at 1850 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro opened in 2017.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Smyrna for a number of years,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for the company.

The location at 233 S. Lowry St., former home of Rite Aid pharmacy, will open sometime in the spring. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, sales associates and seasonal opportunities as well.

Applicants can visit jobs.harborfreight.com/retail/ and search "Smyrna, TN."

About Harbor Freight

The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977 when 17-year-old Eric Smidt transformed his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company.

The business model bypassed resellers and dealt directly with factories, passing the savings on to the customer.

Harbor Freight opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1980 and is now one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.

Based in Calabasas, California, there are more than 1,200 locations in 48 states.

Forbes Magazine has recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the Top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for two years in a row.

Other Tennessee stores are in Madison, Lebanon, Nashville, Columbia, Antioch, Tullahoma and McMinnville, as well as the Murfreesboro location.

