Harbor Freight recalling more jack stands after 'welding defect' found in replacement stands

Months after Harbor Freight recalled 454,000 jack stands because they posed a safety risk, the retailer announced it is now recalling the replacement stands.

"I'm disappointed and embarrassed because we've identified a welding defect in a small number of the Pittsburgh 3 ton steel jack stands (SKU 56373) that replaced the recalled jack stands," Eric Smidt, the company's CEO and founder, wrote in a message to consumers.

Smidt said the defect was discovered after the initial recall investigation.

"If you own these jack stands or any of the jack stands in our original recall, whether or not you have had an issue with them, please stop using them immediately and bring them back to your local Harbor Freight Store for a full cash refund or store credit," he said.

With the first recall of Pittsburgh Automotive 3 Ton and 6 Ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands, there was the potential that the stand could drop suddenly, which could "cause serious injury for people near or under a lifted vehicle, and/or damage to property," according to the recall notice.

Smidt said the company is not recalling its other Pittsburgh steel jack stands as the investigation did not find the defect in these items. However, consumers can still choose to return them.

"Although none of these other jack stands are being recalled, if you own any of them and have any concern whatsoever, please bring them back and we'll give you a full cash refund or store credit for those as well," he said.

Learn more about the recall at www.harborfreight.com/js-details.

