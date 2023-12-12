Harbor Freight Tools new 16,000-square-foot store to open in this north Fort Worth plaza

Harbor Freight Tools is opening a new 16,000-square-foot store in Fort Worth later this winter and will be hiring for 25 to 30 positions, the discount tool company said in a press release.

The Southern California-based company announced it will open its latest store at 8420 Parkwood Hill Blvd. in north Fort Worth, where construction is already underway, according to the company.

“We’ve been looking to open another location in Fort Worth for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great Associates in the Fort Worth area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

If you are looking to join Harbor Freight’s more than 28,000 workforce, you can find the list of Fort Worth jobs online, then type in “Fort Worth, TX.” Jobs include sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal workers. The company has more than 1,400 stores across the U.S.

The tool company got its start in North Hollywood, California, as a mail-order distributor in 1977 with Alan Smidt and his son, Eric, at the helm. In 1999, Eric bought out his father’s stake in the company and has been the sole owner since.

“(Eric) discovered that he could source tools directly from factories, remove layers of cost and pass the savings on to his customers — value that no one else offered,” the company website says. “Harbor Freight opened its first store in Lexington, Kentucky in 1980, and in the following years, experienced slow but steady growth in its retail and catalogue business..”