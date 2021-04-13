Harbor Freight Tools will open a discount tool store in Columbia, SC, bring jobs

Harbor Freight Tools will open in Columbia this summer at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center between Southeastern Salvage Home Emporium and Planet Fitness.

The discount tool store is under construction to at 7509K Garners Ferry Road, according to a news release from the company.

Harbor Freight will bring 25 to 30 jobs to the community when it opens. Job positions will range from sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal employees, according to the release.

The store offers health coverage for employees in its benefit package and guarantees Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day off.

The company opened its first store in 1980 in California and now has 1,100 stores nationwide, including one on St. Andrews Road and one on Two Notch Road.

Harbor Freight is able to offer lower prices by sourcing directly from manufacturers for its in-house branded tools, rather than selling the big name brands. Additionally, shoppers can save money by buying an annual membership to the store to gain more discounts in what’s called the Insider Track Club.

Job applications are listed online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail if you search “Columbia, SC”.