Harbor House to expand emergency shelter due to rise in domestic violence victims

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner across the U.S.

In Central Florida, local leaders are working to prevent that.

Officials said more women and men are bravely coming forward and speaking out against their abusers.

And more work is being done to hold those abusers accountable.

Groups are also offering more support to abuse victims, including Harbor House.

Harbor House provides a safe shelter to victims as well as a crisis hotline, counseling, and legal advice.

Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel spoke Tuesday morning about the signs of domestic abuse.

Sperzel said it isn’t always physical, but that it’s about control, manipulation, and fear.

She said the number of victims is growing in Central Florida, and that’s why they are adding resources to the shelter to meet this need.

Within the next few weeks, their emergency shelter will be expanding from 120 beds to 136 beds.

“This expansion means we’re going to serve more women men and children. After we complete it mid-October, Harbor House will be running the largest domestic violence shelter in the state of Florida,” Sperzel said.

