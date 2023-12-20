Harbor Springs approves budget, Capital Improvements Plan

HAROR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs City Council approved the updated Capital Improvements Plan and 2024 budget during their Dec. 18 meeting.

The approval came following two back-to-back weeks of discussions regarding the plans, allowing both the council and community members the opportunity to provide their feedback.

The Capital Improvements Plan is a six-year projection of major projects the city has planned, only featuring projects that cost the city more than $10,000. The Michigan Planning Enabling Act requires cities to have the plan.

In the Capital Improvements Plan for 2024-2029, the city is looking at 69 projects with a projected cost of $21,570,500. The city is seeking grants and donations for at least nine of those projects. Projects include the building of a new electrical substation and an extension of the Little Traverse Wheelway.

The 2023 final budget was approved during Monday's meeting as well, as was the 2024 proposed budget.

Under the approved budget, the general fund will carry a surplus of $104,000. During the Dec. 11 meeting, city manager Victor Sinadinoski said he was interested in a new process for handling administrative fees so funds were fairly charged based on how many city resources went into different projects.

The full budget and Capital Improvements Plan can be viewed at cityofharborsprings.com/documents/city-documents.

