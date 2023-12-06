Harbor Springs City Council sets annual budget meeting, encourages community feedback

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs City Council shared their preliminary budget during Monday's meeting, as well as a brief update to the Capital Improvement Plan.

The council will review the budget again at their meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11.

During the budget meeting, the council will look through the full budget and discuss anything they would like to see adjusted or accounted for. They plan to approve the budget during the Monday, Dec. 18 meeting.

Harbor Springs City Hall is shown.

During the Dec. 4 meeting, the council looked over the budget and asked several questions, touching on concerns about the expenses regarding the eastern section of the boardwalk not being included in the budget, street sweepers and more.

It was noted during the meeting that the eastern section of the boardwalk was excluded from the budget because expenses for the project are expected to be charged in 2025. The city expects 2024 to be used as a period for fundraising instead. While money will be coming in for the project, the city likely will not have any spending related to the project in the next year.

A similar thought process is being used for the extension of the Little Traverse Wheelway, which the city recently started accepting donations for.

More: Harbor Springs fundraising to extend Little Traverse Wheelway

The council also agreed to add space in the budget to continue funding a Housing Ready director position through Housing North. The 2024 budget will include $10,000 to fund the position.

"The process for the budget in December is the first meeting ... staff distributes the budget to council, to the public, so it's up on the website and in your hands for you to take a look at it. We take some preliminary questions, concerns or thoughts," city manager Victor Sinadinoski explained during the meeting.

Sinadinoski said the Dec. 11 meeting is an opportunity for people to see where their tax dollars are being spent. He told the News-Review attending the meeting is a good opportunity for citizens to gain an understanding of how the city operates and what the planning process for operations looks like.

"More importantly, this is probably one of the most important stages for residents to voice their opinion on how we're going to spend their taxpayer money and a lot of the things that we budget for are standard operational things, but there are capital projects that council looks at, there are other small purchases and this is one of the most important decisions council makes is how to spend the taxpayer money and other revenue we get in," he said.

Sinadinoski said hearing public feedback is helpful for the planning process for the city council and staff to ensure people are happy with what's happening in the city.

"They really want public feedback so they get a better sense of what their constituents are looking for from them and what changes or additions to operations and services that they're looking for," Sinadinoski said. "Or, if they're OK with the status quo, even just coming to say, 'We like what's in the budget,' is affirmation for the council and city staff that what we're doing is reflective of what the community wants."

More: Harbor Springs City Council discusses substation options, term limits

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to the news about your community

A few big ticket items expected to make it onto the budget include the transformer purchase for the new substation, which is being paid for from the electric revenue.

Additionally, Sinadinoski encourages people to attend the hearing to learn more about the Capital Improvement Plan, which plans out the next six years' worth of big projects that the city would like to implement.

"I think it's also important for residents to come out to voice their opinion on the Capital Improvement Plan, because that's not just for 2024's budget — that's for the next six years' planning and that's really where a lot of project planning work goes ahead of time," he said.

The budget draft and 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Plan can be reviewed at cityofharborsprings.com/documents/city-documents. The budget hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Harbor Springs City Hall.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Harbor Springs city budget proposal up for council's review