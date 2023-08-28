LITTLE TRAVERSE TWP. — A 39-year-old man from Harbor Springs was arrested on Friday, Aug. 25 on multiple charges related to possession of child sexually abusive material.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, the department received information on June 2 that a subject was allegedly in possession of child sexually abusive material at a residence in Little Traverse Township. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence, and multiple electronic devices were seized and turned over to the Michigan State Police Computer Crime Unit for forensic review.

According to Sheriff Pete Wallin, the Emmet County Prosecutor’s Office issued a 10-count felony warrant for Ian Patrick Morris, 39, of Harbor Springs on Thursday, Aug. 24. Morris was charged with five counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Aggravated Possession and five counts of Computers – Using to Commit A Crime.

Morris was arrested on Friday, Aug. 25 and arraigned in 90th District Court on Aug. 28. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Harbor Springs man arrested in child sexually abusive material investigation