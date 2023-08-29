Harbor Springs man charged with possessing child porn

Elizabeth Brewer, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·1 min read
1

Aug. 29—PETOSKEY — A 39-year-old Harbor Springs man is facing 10 felony counts related to the possession of child pornography.

The case against Ian Patrick Morris first opened June 2 when the Emmet County Sheriff's Office received a tip about someone in Little Traverse Township possessing child sexually abusive material.

Based on that information, Sheriff Pete Wallin said, deputies obtained and executed a search warrant for the Morris residence. They seized multiple electronic devices during the search, then turned them over to the Michigan State Police Computer Crime Unit for forensic review.

On Aug. 24, the Emmet County Prosecutor's Office issued a 10-count felony warrant for Morris based on the evidence that was found during the preliminary investigation.

Morris was arrested on those charges the next day.

They are: five counts of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession; and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime, according to court records.

He was arraigned in the 90th District Court on Monday, with bond set at $20,000 cash or surety.

His next scheduled court appearance is 11 a.m. Sept. 13 in 90th District Court in Emmet County.

