Harborcreek Youth Services worker accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with boy

An employee of Harborcreek Youth Services is facing a felony sexual assault charge after Pennsylvania State Police accused him of having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile at the facility last week.

State police on Friday charged 28-year-old Erie resident Shaquon M. Thrower with third-degree felony counts of institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of minors, along with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

More: Florida man accused by state police in 2003 sex assault of Springfield girl waives case

Lawrence Park Township District Judge Lisa Ferrick arraigned Thrower on the charges late Friday afternoon and set bond at $35,000. Thrower is free after posting bail and is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18, according to court records

The Pennsylvania State Police have charged an Erie man who was employed at Harborceek Youth Services with having inappropriate sexual contact with a boy at the facility on Jan. 3.

State police accuse Thrower of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a boy on the evening of Jan. 3 while the two were sitting on a couch in a TV room at Harborcreek Youth Services, 5712 Iroquois Ave. in Harborcreek Township, according to information in a news release issued by state police in Lawrence Park Township.

Troopers wrote that Thrower turned himself in to face the charges on Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Harborcreek Youth Services employee accused of sexual assault with boy