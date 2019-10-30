Is HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved dearly, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 20 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index by 4 percentage points so far in 2019. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Hedge fund interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare HONE to other stocks including Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT), Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSE:CVRS), and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that HONE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

In today’s marketplace there are dozens of indicators stock traders can use to size up publicly traded companies. A duo of the best indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

Chuck Royce More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

What does smart money think about HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HONE over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with HONE Positions More

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies holds the largest position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE). Renaissance Technologies has a $5.2 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Royce & Associates, managed by Chuck Royce, which holds a $4.2 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism include John D. Gillespie's Prospector Partners, Gregory Fraser, Rudolph Kluiber, and Timothy Krochuk's GRT Capital Partners and .