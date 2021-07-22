'It was hard to breathe': China flood terror as train carriage submerged

·4 min read

As floodwater crashed through a busy subway station in China on Tuesday, desperate passengers tried to flee while others were swept helplessly off platforms.

In one train carriage, water seeped in and rose from ankle, to waist, to neck-height. Panicked commuters stretched upwards to breathe, while others lifted shorter people into the shrinking air pocket above.

In terrifying videos shared on social media, some passengers can be seen standing on chairs and clinging to the ceiling as the floodwater creeps upwards. One tried to smash a window, before realising that there was even more water outside the carriage.

Some filmed the unfolding tragedy, while others called loved ones or posted pleas for help. "I can't speak any more," one woman wrote on the social media site Weibo. "If no rescue comes in 20 minutes, hundreds of us will lose our lives."

"We were all standing on the seats, and the water was already on our knees," a woman who gave her name as Ms Li told Elephant News.

"Some shorter passengers had water up to their necks," she said, adding that as time went on the air supply began to diminish.

After about an hour, the train carriage was plunged into darkness and the oxygen level waned further. "I was really scared, but the most terrifying thing was not the water, but the diminishing air supply," one person told Reuters news agency.

After several hours of fear and uncertainty, rescuers were able to gain access through the roof of the carriage and pulled people out. "We knocked on the glass a bit [on the ceiling]. Then suddenly there was air," an unnamed woman told state broadcaster CCTV.

An aerial view shows a flooded road section following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou
An aerial view shows a flooded road section following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou

Hundreds of people were eventually saved from the flooded subway tunnel in Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million people that sits on the banks of the Yellow River in central Henan province.

But at least 12 are known to have died and five were injured in the subway disaster, which came after the region saw more rainfall in three days than it usually would in a year.

This is a rainy time of year in China and floods happen annually. However, Chinese scientists say global warming has made the situation more dangerous and warn that extreme weather could become more frequent in the future.

In Henan, at least 33 people have died and more than 200,000 have been evacuated. Major roads have been turned into rivers, with cars and debris being swept along by fast moving currents.

People look out at cars sitting in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou
People look out at cars sitting in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou

Harrowing accounts of the subway tragedy, and of the dramatic flooding around the province, are continuing to emerge, with witnesses describing scenes of fear and chaos.

"At the start there wasn't much water, then it was like it all started coming at once," one woman who was on the flooded subway train told the news outlet Pear Video.

"Within about 30 minutes it was up to my shoulders," she said. "It was hard to breathe. A lot of people fainted."

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was trapped for more than four hours and cried when she was finally rescued.

"There was so much water on the platform, and there was water streaming out of the cracks in the subway doors," another passenger told Jiupai News.

"I'm quite tall, but after about five minutes, the water was already at my chest," he said. "Tall people helped short people and children up onto the seats. I was holding someone's child."

In one post on Weibo, a woman described the panic in the carriage. "Many people started to suffer breathing difficulties," she wrote. "I heard a nearby passenger on her phone, giving her bank account details to her family, and thought I should do the same."

"Water was leaking from the cracks in the door, more and more of it, all of us who could, stood on the subway seats," another post read.

Dramatic images have also been shared of rescues above ground. Emergency workers have used long ropes to pull people to safety as they were dragged along by gushing currents.

"I was lucky that I stayed at home, but we [still] felt like we were going to be washed away," Wang Qian told BBC OS from Zhengzhou.

"I've contacted all of my family and luckily they're all safe. "There's a lot of damage around us. I can see the floods everywhere, lots of cars and water everywhere," she said.

Rescue efforts are continuing around the province, while further downpours have been forecast for the rest of the week.

"We're all waiting to see if everything will be OK soon," Ms Wang said. "We're very scared."

Additional reporting by Kerry Allen and Gareth Evans

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Limiting no-knock warrants is not enough. The Breonna Taylor tragedy leaves no doubt.

    Our View: Police have had decades to use no-knock warrants safely, and they’ve failed too often. Weak changes only masquerade as real protection.

  • Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot induces weaker antibody responses to Delta -study

    Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine elicited weaker antibody responses against the Delta variant, based on the first published study of its effect against the more contagious version. Antibody levels in people receiving Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV vaccine had a 1.38-fold reduction to the Delta variant versus an older version of the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, a lab study based on samples from people in Sri Lanka showed. The study was conducted by scientists from University of Sri Jayewardenepura as well as Colombo Municipal Council in Sri Lanka, and University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

  • Padres win 1st game, 2nd game of doubleheader suspended

    The second game of a split doubleheader between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves was suspended by rain in the middle of the fifth inning Wednesday night. “It will be picked up from where we left off and it will still be a seven-inning game," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “We’ll be picking up from the bottom of the fifth inning and going from there."

  • Thomas Barrack told a UAE official that Trump considered appointing him ambassador to the country and 'give Abu Dhabi more power': prosecutors

    Donald Trump's longtime friend was arrested Tuesday on charges of trying to influence US foreign policy on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

  • More than 185,000 people have signed petitions to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth

    Bezos and three others are set to fly to the edge of space on a Blue Origin rocket. Thousands of people don't want him to come back.

  • Report: Jalen Green will only work out with Pistons, Rockets

    Green will be visiting with the Pistons soon for a private workout and will then travel to see the Rockets at their facility.

  • CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

    Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. (July 20)

  • Top pollster warns Democrats that inflation is hitting home

    A top party pollster and senior adviser to the Biden political team is urging Democrats to confront the problem of rising prices — which she says is starting to bite with voters.Driving the news: Celinda Lake, who polled for the Biden presidential campaign and still advises Team Biden, told Axios that worries about inflation are coming through loud and clear in both public polls and her own focus groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Women voters are

  • John Kerry Urges China to Help Break Climate ‘Suicide Pact’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called on China to step up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, or put the world at risk of missing international targets.Without sufficient curbs by the world’s biggest producer of greenhouse gases, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is “essentially impossible,” Kerry said during a speech in London.“It is not a mystery that China and the U.S. have many differences,” he added. “But on climate, cooperation is the only way to break free f

  • Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

    Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed. Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.

  • China debuts world's fastest train, a sleek maglev that can reach speeds of up to 373 miles per hour

    The average high-speed train in China travels up to 300 km/h or 217 mph, making this train more than 100 mph faster, per CNN.

  • Merkel's allies face Katrina moment as floods rise ahead of election

    A disastrous wave of floods in Germany has presented outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with a domestic crisis less than two months before the election to choose her successor.

  • State Department: US will impose ‘hard-hitting sanctions’ on Cuban officials

    President Joe Biden intends to impose “hard-hitting sanctions” on the Cuban officials responsible for the repression of widespread protests against the regime, according to a senior State Department official.

  • Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

    The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed.

  • Death toll in China flooded highway tunnel rises to 13

    Rescuers have found the bodies of 10 more workers who were trapped in a flooded highway tunnel in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai last week, bringing the death toll to 13, state media reported late on Wednesday. Rescuers have been unable to establish contact with one remaining worker trapped in the tunnel, China Central Television reported. On July 15, water suddenly leaked into the Shijingshan tunnel, which is being built under a reservoir, trapping 14 workers more than a kilometre from the entrance.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 5 trade union members for sedition

    Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested five trade union members and a court denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security, as part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the city. The five who were arrested are members of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, according to local media reports. Police confirmed they arrested two men and three women from a trade union, but did not identify them or the union.

  • Cities grapple with homelessness, as tent clusters proliferate

    Homelessness: The pandemic drove more people into tents, and emergency measures left many undisturbed. Now, localities are seeking better solutions.

  • China's elephants are running out of room to roam

    Deep in the forests of China's Yunnan province, wild elephants are seeking more room to roam.Thanks to herd rehabilitation efforts, the number of elephants in the region has more than doubled over the past two decades.But now, the expansion of farming and construction in the area threatens to undo that progress.The elephants' habitats have dwindled by 40% in that same amount of time, and they're quickly running out of space to live.Qin Ganglin is a protection officer at the Wild Elephant Valley."There are almost 100 elephants around Jingna county. They were in farmers' land. In my colleague's village, 21 elephants ruined dragon fruit and mango. There are too many elephants."The typically elusive elephants became a media sensation last month,when a herd of over a dozen migrated over 300 miles north to the provincial capital of Kunming.Zhou Jinfeng, who works at a local environmental NGO, suspects the elephants left due to the increasing fragmentation of their habitat."In their current habitat, due to the planting of rubber trees, more attention being given to trees than grass and scrubs that are part of elephants' natural habitats; construction, such as dams; and also native residents who recently switched to growing rubber trees from crops thanks to the increasing prices of rubber, all these factors changed the elephants' habitat."China's National Forestry and Grassland Commission, which is responsible for habitat protection, did not respond to requests for comment.But state news agency Xinhua said this week that "preparatory work" has already begun to establish a national park in Yunnan to improve conditions for the elephants.

  • Why Colorado won't add new mask rules as Delta variant spreads

    The more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is rampant in Colorado, but Gov. Jared Polis dismissed the need for new public health restrictions to stop its spread.Why it matters: The variant first discovered in India now comprises nine of 10 cases in Colorado, well above the national average.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCase counts increased more than 20% in two weeks and deaths recently topped 7,000.Elsewhere, cities like L

  • Subway passengers trapped waist-high in floodwaters as Chinese river banks burst

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Heavy rain pounded the central Chinese province of Henan on Tuesday, bursting the banks of major rivers, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and trapping subway passengers waist-high in floodwaters. Henan, a populous province double the size of Austria, has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season. In Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan on the banks of the Yellow River, more than 200 mm of rain fell in one hour on Tuesday, forcing the city to stop all subway train services.