'It's hard to defend the president': Warning signs flash for Trump in Wisconsin

Dennis Boyer, a former lawyer who retired years ago to his farm in southwestern Wisconsin, says there's no question whom he and many people he's talking to are voting for in November: It's Joe Biden.

Boyer, a self-described independent voter who said he didn't vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016, said the coronavirus pandemic — despite not being as virulent in the state as in many others — has "really exposed problems that pretty much connect to everything," to the point that "voters of all stripes here really have a reason to oppose Donald Trump."

"It's a convergence of all the big issues of our time: health care, race, inequality. Even basic decency and human dignity. I think it's really activating a lot of people here and certainly activating a lot of people who weren't terribly active here in 2016," said Boyer, who does remote part-time work with a nonpartisan nonprofit that promotes civic engagement through conversation.

"Almost any way you cut it, it's hard to defend the president," he said.

Although the general election is still months away, interviews with a number of Wisconsin voters, current and former lawmakers, party officials, political strategists, pollsters, politics watchers and union officials paint a picture of a critical battleground slipping from the president's grasp. Despite middle-of-the-pack COVID-19 infection and death rates and unemployment numbers, the sources said there are warning signs for Trump's re-election campaign in nearly all corners of the state, which he turned red for the first time since 1984.

And while enthusiasm for Biden isn't exactly robust, his campaign's increased investment in and attention to Wisconsin — as well as a litany of unforced errors by Trump and the subsequent lagging poll numbers his campaign is seeing — are enough to concern even the state's most prominent Republican.

"It's tough for him any time, and every time, really, he's not talking about issues related to the economy or to safety or to public health," former Gov. Scott Walker said in an interview when asked whether Trump's handling of the pandemic and recent remarks like his stated desire to "slow down" testing for the virus were jeopardizing his chances of winning again in Wisconsin.

"This is going to be a referendum on the president, and it's going to be a referendum based on the three things that people are worried about right now: their health, the health of the economy and how safe things are in the state," Walker said. "They've got to really continue addressing those three issues."

Smaller COVID-19 numbers don't mean smaller challenges

Wisconsin hasn't been as affected by the outbreak as other states — its COVID-19 case total, death count, per capita infection rate and per capita death rate, as well as its percentage of the state's workforce who have filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits since March 14, are all better than those of at least half the states, although Wisconsin has recorded a modest rise in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

But its residents are still very much feeling the pain of the pandemic, and recent polling appears to indicate that many feel Trump is to blame.

Biden led Trump among registered Wisconsin voters by 49 percent to 41 percent, according to a Marquette Law School Poll — the gold standard of polling in the state — released last week. (The latest RealClearPolitics average of recent polling also indicated an upward battle for Trump, showing that he would lose Wisconsin to Biden in a head-to-head matchup, 48.5 percent to 42 percent.)

The Marquette poll, however, also showed that Trump's overall job approval declined from the previous month's poll, to 45 percent (with 51 percent saying they disapprove), while approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic fell to 44 percent (with 52 percent saying they disapprove).

Critically, the poll also found that support for Trump fell among Republicans, while support for Biden rose among independent voters.

"Certainly, the consensus of public opinion in Wisconsin is that the president has done more to hurt himself than he has to help himself," said the poll's director, Charles Franklin, a political science professor at Marquette University.

Charlie Sykes, a former conservative talk radio host in Wisconsin who opposes Trump, said, "Wisconsin voters are paying attention to his lack of empathy and his failure to responsibly deal with the crisis.