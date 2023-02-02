Hard Drinking and Murky Finances: How an American Veterans Group Imploded in Ukraine

45
Jeffrey Gettleman
·8 min read
Rob, a member of the Mozart group, leads a military training of Ukrainian soldiers in rural Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, on July 23, 2022. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)
Rob, a member of the Mozart group, leads a military training of Ukrainian soldiers in rural Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, on July 23, 2022. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)

KYIV, Ukraine — Andrew Milburn, a former American Marine colonel and leader of the Mozart Group, stood in a chilly meeting room on the second floor of an apartment building in Kyiv about to deliver some bad news. In front of him sat half a dozen men who had traveled to Ukraine on their own dime to work for him.

“Guys, I’m gutted,” he said. “The Mozart Group is dead.”

The men stared back at him with blank faces.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

One asked as he walked toward the door, “What should I do with my helmet?”

The Mozart Group, one of the most prominent, private American military organizations in Ukraine, has collapsed under a cloud of accusations ranging from financial improprieties to alcohol-addled misjudgments. Its struggles provide a revealing window into the world of foreign volunteer groups that have flocked to Ukraine with noble intentions only to be tripped up by the stresses of managing a complicated enterprise in a war zone.

“I’ve seen this happen many times,” said one of Mozart’s veteran trainers, who, like many others, spoke only anonymously out of concerns that the Russians might target him. “You got to run these groups like a business. We didn’t do that.”

Hundreds if not thousands of foreign veterans and volunteers have passed through Ukraine. Many of them, like Milburn and his group, are hard-living men who have spent their adult lives steeped in violence, solo flyers trying to work together in a very dangerous environment without a lot of structure or rules.

The Mozart Group thrived at first, training Ukrainian troops, rescuing civilians from the front lines and raising more than $1 million in donations to finance it all. But then the money began to run out.

After months struggling to hold itself together, Mozart was plagued by defections, infighting, a break-in at its office headquarters and a lawsuit filed by the company’s chief financial officer, Andrew Bain, seeking the ouster of Milburn.

The lawsuit, filed in Wyoming, where Mozart is registered as a limited liability company, is a litany of petty and serious allegations, accusing Milburn among other things of making derogatory comments about Ukraine’s leadership while “significantly intoxicated,” letting his dog urinate in a borrowed apartment and “diverting company funds” and other financial malfeasance.

“I’ll be the first to admit that I’m flawed,” said Milburn, who acknowledged in an interview that he had been drinking when he made the comments on Ukraine. “We all are.” But he denied the more serious allegations about financial improprieties, calling them “utterly ridiculous.”

When Milburn showed up in Ukraine in early March last year, the capital, Kyiv, was seemingly on the precipice. Russian forces were blasting their way in from the suburbs and Ukraine was rushing thousands of inexperienced soldiers to the front.

That’s when, through a mutual friend, Milburn, 59, met Bain, 58. Also a former Marine colonel, Bain had been working in media and marketing in Ukraine for more than 30 years. “The Two Andys,” as Mozart employees would come to call them, shared a vision of doing whatever they could to help Ukraine win the war.

Milburn, whose career has tracked America’s wars of the past three decades, from Somalia to Iraq, had both the combat experience and the contacts. He counts Marine heavyweights like the author Bing West and a former defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis, as friends.

Bain had the organization. For eight years, since Russia invaded eastern Ukraine in 2014, he had been running the Ukrainian Freedom Fund, a charity he set up that turned donations into desperately needed gear for the Ukrainian military.

The two founded Mozart, the name a saucy response to the Russian mercenary force that uses the name of another famous composer, the Wagner Group. They also ran a short-lived podcast called “Two Marines in Kyiv.”

But they had very different styles. Milburn is gregarious, comfortable in the spotlight — he wrote a searing memoir — and by his own admission, hot tempered. Bain, who studied classics at Yale, is more reserved and cerebral.

From the beginning, there were tensions, both said. “For 30 minutes he’s the most charming man in the world,” Bain said of Milburn. “But at minute 31, you’re like, ‘Wait, something’s not working back there.’”

Milburn said that while he did not want to insult Bain, “the facts speak for themselves, and I can’t give any more insights into his character than what he’s done.”

With the Ukrainian military desperate for all the Western support it could get, Mozart quickly expanded from a handful of combat vets to more than 50 employees from a dozen countries. The group’s two specialties became last-chance extractions of civilians trapped on the front lines, which was extremely dangerous work, and condensed military training.

As spring passed to summer, more Ukrainian military units asked Mozart for training. But the Ukrainians could not pay for it, leaving Mozart reliant on a small pool of steady donors, including a group of East Coast financiers with Jewish-Ukrainian roots and a Texas tycoon.

Everyone involved said it became stressful just making payroll. And several employees said that the way the money flowed into the organization, which was overseen by Bain, was opaque.

“I can’t tell you how many people would come up to me at a party and said, “Hey, Marty, I love what you’re doing. I want to give you $10,000,” said Martin Wetterauer, one of Milburn’s old Marine friends and Mozart’s operations chief. “But we would never know if the money actually came in.”

Bain said he did absolutely nothing wrong and provided financial information whenever it was asked for, which was rare.

On top of that, the people Mozart hired were not the easiest to manage. Many were grizzled combat vets who admitted to struggling with PTSD and heavy drinking. When they weren’t working, they gravitated to Kyiv’s strip clubs, bars and online dating.

“There was a lot of cursing, a lot of womanizing, a lot of things you wouldn’t want to take to Mass,” said another trainer, Rob.

In September, they lost an important funding stream when a charity called Allied Extract decided to use less expensive Ukrainian teams to rescue civilians. By November, Mozart was so short of cash that Milburn, Bain and Wetterauer gave up their salaries of several hundred dollars a day.

Bain, who owned 51% of the company then approached Milburn, who held the other 49%, about separating, both men said in interviews. Bain asked Milburn to pay $5 million to buy him out but Milburn refused, saying there was no way he could come up with such a sum. The two soon stopped talking.

On Dec. 11, a Sunday morning, Milburn and a couple of employees went to the company’s headquarters, housed in a Kyiv building Bain owns, to retrieve winter jackets, body armor and some personal luggage locked in a storeroom.

When a security guard refused to let them in, one of Milburn’s men pinned him against a wall while Milburn kicked down the door. He later said they needed the gear for missions in Donbas, the eastern Ukraine region under relentless Russian attack.

Not long after that, a clip of Milburn disparaging Ukraine’s leadership circulated widely on social media. “I happen to have a Ukraine flag tied to my bag, but I’m not, ‘Oh my God, Ukraine is so awesome,’” he said. “I understand that there are plenty of screwed-up people running Ukraine.”

The clip was taken from The Team House podcast, in which guests are invited into a living room setting to drink hard liquor with the hosts. “Of course I shouldn’t have said that,” Milburn acknowledged.

As soon as Bain filed the lawsuit on Jan. 10, an internecine social media battle exploded. Bain published the allegations on Mozart’s Facebook page, which he controls, and Milburn fired back nasty comments about Bain from Mozart’s LinkedIn page, which he controls.

“It was like a domestic dispute,” Rob said.

But of more than half-dozen employees interviewed for this article, all expressed sympathy for Milburn. Even after the final meeting, on Tuesday, several said he was an inspiring leader and they were waiting to see if he could raise the funds to put them back to work.

Milburn has rented a new office in Kyiv and says he is determined to resurrect the operation.

“I dream of going back to Donbas,” he said. “When you’re out there, and you’re scared, everything else shrinks into the shadows. You’re not thinking about money. You’re not thinking about your reputation.”

But he’s not going back to the front anytime soon. He spent hours this week in front of his laptop. He’s scouting out new business, such as training courses for hostile environments. He’s writing emails to donors.

And he’s talking to his lawyers.

© 2023 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. announces new sanctions against Russian sanctions evasion network

    The sanctions target the network’s leader, Russian arms dealer Igor Zimenkov, as well as his son and several members of the network.

  • Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

    With the United States expected to send a new longer-range weapon to Ukraine, it has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses. The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), will allow Ukraine's military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

  • Even North Korea Just Noticed Russia’s War in Ukraine ‘Isn’t Going So Well’

    ReutersLess than a week after North Korea promised to “always stand in the same trench” with Russia, it seems even Pyongyang is losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s war machine.After promising last November to help Russia rebuild bombed out parts of occupied eastern Ukraine, North Korean authorities picked out laborers to send and then even recruited some more—but they have now thought better of sending them, according to Daily NK.“This is because they were going to rush the workers over if Russia q

  • Iowa pulls tickets from Illinois fan group ahead of game after it allegedly posed as Boys and Girls Club

    The Illinois "Orange Krush" group was trying to go to the Illini's game against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Saturday, but did so under the guise of being a children's charity.

  • Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites

    China, only the third country to put a man in space after the Soviet Union and United States, is to build ground stations on Antarctica to back its network of ocean monitoring satellites, state media said on Thursday. China's global network of ground stations to support a growing number of satellites and outer space ambitions has drawn concern from some nations that it could be used for espionage, a suggestion China rejects. In 2020, Sweden's state-owned space company, which had provided ground stations that helped fly Chinese spacecraft and transmit data, declined to renew contracts with China or accept new Chinese business due to "changes" in geopolitics.

  • Trump shares old video of Nikki Haley, who is running against him, promising not to run against him

    "Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor," Trump wrote alongside the footage. Haley will launch her campaign on Feb 15, reports claim.

  • Turkey warns of risks of servicing Russian aircraft

    Turkey's largest provider of airport ground handling services, Havaş, has warned of problems with the maintenance of Boeing airliners operated by Russian airlines, Russian media outlet RBC reported, citing a letter that Havaş CEO Mete Erna sent to contractors on Jan. 31.

  • France seizes Iran assault rifles, missiles heading to Yemen

    French naval forces in January seized thousands of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank missiles in the Gulf of Oman coming from Iran and heading to Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said Thursday. While Iran denied being involved, images of the weapons released by the U.S. military's Central Command showed them to be similar to others captured by American forces in other shipments tied to Tehran.

  • Here's what happens when US Navy special operators go up against dolphins trained to keep them out of sensitive bases

    "It's scary when you're in the dark, cold water and you know that there is a huge dolphin somewhere out there," a former US Navy SEAL told Insider.

  • N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming nuclear force' to counter US

    North Korea said Thursday it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.” The statement by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry came in response to comments by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said Tuesday in Seoul that the United States would increase its deployment of advanced military assets to the Korean Peninsula, including fighter jets and aircraft carriers, as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea.

  • Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need

    US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.

  • Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom

    The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.

  • Tucker Carlson is infecting the minds of Republicans over Vladimir Putin, former UK PM Boris Johnson says

    Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he's "horrified" by how the Fox News host is able to distort Republican perspectives on Vladimir Putin.

  • MAGA parents demand school choice and I can’t wait to say goodbye | Opinion

    Kansas schools should be places to learn, not fight over CRT, LGBTQ book characters, face masks and vaccines.

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused in Mysterious Teen Abductions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKENZOU, Cameroon—It was the middle of the night when armed men from the local wing of Russia’s Wagner Group, commonly referred to as “Black Russians,” allegedly arrived at Ali’s home.“They looked straight into my eyes and said, ‘If you don’t come back to us, you and your family will be killed,’” Ali, who had spent close to a year working closely with the Wagner Group, told The Daily Beast. “They left without saying anything else.”Ali

  • Israel's pioneering drones use free-falling bombs, can carry a tonne

    TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Israeli armed drones use gravity bombs that produce no noise or smoke as they fall, making them hard for enemies to anticipate or evade, and the largest model of the aircraft can carry up to a tonne of munitions, its military says. After more than two decades of secrecy, Israel in July went public about its pioneering armed drones developed as part of an array of stand-off surveillance and striking options since it was blindsided by tank incursions during a 1973 war. Briefing Reuters, a senior Israeli military officer said the armed drone fleet includes the passenger plane-sized Heron TP, made by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, and Elbit Systems Ltd's smaller Hermes.

  • Chinese vlogger fined $18,500 for eating an endangered baby shark

    A Chinese vlogger was fined 125,000 yuan (approximately $18,500) for cooking and eating an endangered baby great white shark during a livestream. In the video clip uploaded last year, the influencer, identified by officials as Jin and known as Tizi in her videos, can be seen cutting up the 6.6-foot shark and boiling it with various spices. The viral video was met with backlash, with viewers doubting that the shark was bought legally.

  • Deer Could Be a Reservoir of Old Coronavirus Variants, Study Suggests

    The alpha and gamma variants of the coronavirus continued to circulate and evolve in white-tailed deer, even after they stopped spreading widely among people, a new study suggests. Whether the variants are still circulating in deer remains unknown. “That’s the big question,” said Dr. Diego Diel, a virus expert at Cornell University and an author of the study, which was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Tuesday. But the findings, which are based on samples collected

  • Iron sword — almost 9 feet long — unearthed at 1,700-year-old burial mound in Japan

    Photos show the longest iron sword the country has ever found.

  • Big Tech layoffs could have a serious impact on culture, leadership expert says

    Keep a close eye on tech cultures amid mass layoffs, experts warn.