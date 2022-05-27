'Hard to feel safe': Portsmouth community group gathers in wake of Texas school shooting

PORTSMOUTH — The flames of a handful of candles danced in the Prescott Park breeze Wednesday night, clutched by citizens calling for gun reform in America.

A pensive group came together around the park’s empty fountain to discuss the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday, killing 19 elementary school students and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom. The shooter was an 18-year-old man, who had first shot his grandmother and was killed by police.

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern called for the informal gathering for locals to grieve, reflect and discuss solutions about how to combat gun violence in the United States.

New Castle resident Melanie Baker, left, and Portsmouth residents Christine Collins and Melissa Rigazio hold candles at a community gathering in Prescott Park on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern called for the gathering for locals to discuss the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, which killed 19 students and two teachers.

The mayor candidly spoke about his experience as a father. His daughter walked into her school on Wednesday morning, after eating Trix cereal for breakfast, eager to learn about which part she would be given in a school play.

“We were walking in and she said, ‘Dad, I am so excited.’ And that was really hard to hear because every parent down in Texas yesterday who sent their kid to school probably heard that same thing,” McEachern said.

Many of the students killed in Uvalde had just been honored by their teachers at an end of year awards ceremony. The school year for the city, which is 90 minutes west of San Antonio, was set to end this week.

“(Parents) probably heard, ‘Hey, this is our awards day today,’” McEachern said. “‘We’re going to get our awards. We have two days left of school.’”

The group in Prescott Park of roughly 40 people somberly listened as people addressed the group one by one.

City Councilor Andrew Bagley tearfully recalled the December 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the state he grew up in.

It’s approaching a decade since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook, in which six adults and 20 children were killed.

“This is not something that happens in other countries,” Bagley said.

Hours after the terror unfolded in Uvalde, Bagley and his wife sat down to speak with their teenage daughter about the shooting.

“You could see the fear in her face,” he said. “It’s not something that we should have to tell our kids that they should be afraid to go to school, should be afraid to go to the grocery store, that they should be afraid to go to church, because they might get shot. That they need to practice what to do if somebody’s shooting at them.”

Lisa Rapaport, a member of the Portsmouth School Board, told parents and younger people in the audience if they feel concerned or have questions about student safety that they should take them to the school district.

“I know that it’s hard to feel safe today, and it shouldn’t be,” she said.

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern addresses a small crowd in Prescott Park Wednesday, May 25, 2022. McEachern called for the gathering so locals could discuss the mass school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, killing 19 elementary school students and two teachers.

At the Statehouse in Concord, according to second-term state Rep. David Meuse, a Portsmouth Democrat, parents and teachers typically come to the capital to advocate for bills relating to firearm restrictions and fight those that could threaten school safety.

A failed bill Meuse sponsored this session, House Bill 1096, would have prevented people in New Hampshire from openly carrying or displaying a deadly weapon within 100 feet of a polling place. The state representative told the crowd that in 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed three bills that would have required background checks on gun purchasers, mandated a three-day wait period between the sale and delivery of a firearm, and banned guns from being carried on school property.

In the current session, Meuse stated he hopes to see the legislature combat gun violence “one piece at a time” and spark change by making school zones safer and strengthening state laws.

“This is stuff that all works together and one of the problems that we’ve had is just getting any traction at all in terms of passing any of these laws,” he said.

In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting, Melissa Rigazio co-founded grassroots gun violence group New Castle Promise in January 2013.

The Gun Violence Archive, which records gun violence statistics in America, was founded in 2013. Between 2014 and 2020, per a seven-year review by the group, there were 2,696 mass shootings, which the Gun Violence Archive defines as a single incident wherein at least four people are shot.

In 2022 alone, as of Thursday, there have been over 200 mass shootings nationally, more than one per day.

“It needs to end,” Rigazio said.

The Uvalde mass shooting, just days after deadly shootings in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California, is the second-deadliest school shooting recorded in American history.

