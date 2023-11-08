Hard-fought race in Mississippi: GOP's Tate Reeves pushes back challenge from Elvis Presley's cousin

Ross Reily, USA TODAY
·5 min read
0
Tate Reeves has laid claim to a second term as governor of Mississippi.

Before the election, many reports and polls suggested that Brandon Presley was close in polling and that Mississippi might be the new Georgia. Early returns Tuesday made it look like Reeves would repeat his success from 2019, when he won the Republican nomination in a runoff over Bill Waller by a margin of 8.2%, then defeated Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood by about 5%.

But by midnight Tuesday, Presley had cut into the Reeves lead and trailed by only 39,000 votes with 7% of the vote yet to be counted. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Reeves at 11:29 p.m., but when all is said and done, it will be much closer than many believed at the beginning of the evening.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Reeves had 51.5% of the vote, followed by Presley with 46.6% and third-party candidate Gwendolyn Gray with 1.8%.

Presley, who has been a Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi since 2007, was the youngest person ever elected to that position at age 30. Yet, he could not overcome the fact that he is a Democrat in Mississippi.

Republican Incumbent Tate Reeves shakes hands of supporters after declaring victory in the gubernatorial race and addressing the crowd at his watch party at The Refuge Hotel & Conference Center in Flowood, Miss., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
"Really and truly, the Coast was our firewall, and it has been for as long as I can remember," Reeves said after giving comments to his supporters at the campaign victory celebration. "It was just incredible turnout today. When compared to four years ago, we flipped Panola County, we flipped Lafayette County, and we flipped Madison County to our side."

With Reeves winning his second term, the GOP has won six consecutive elections for governor and eight of the last nine. When Reeves, who also served two terms as Lt. Governor, completes this term, Republicans will have had a stranglehold on state government for 31 of the last 35 years.

This election went much like others this century with GOP candidates with a strangle hold.

"This state depends on leadership over the next four years on tough issues," Presley said in his concession. "We need to see our state move forward. I give (Reeves) my best wishes to he and Elee and to his family. I respect the decision of voters in Mississippi."

Hood garnered more votes as a Democrat (414,000) in 2019 than any in this century and still lost to Reeves by more than 45,000 votes. In this century, the most votes ever cast was in 2003 (894,487) when Haley Barbour ousted incumbent Democrat Ronnie Musgrove, who in 1999 was the last Democrat elected to the state's highest position. In 2003, Musgrove tallied 409,000 votes and still lost by more than 60,000.

Despite all of that, many thought Presley may have had a chance as the Democrat raised $11.3 million for his campaign this year, compared with Reeves' $6.3 million. However, Reeves started the year with more money. Presley has spent $10.8 million and still has $1.3 million, while Reeves has spent $11 million and still has $1.2 million.

Brandon Presley and his wife Katelyn Presley hug during the Democratic gubernatorial candidate's concession speech at The Faulkner in Jackson on Tuesday.
"The Democratic National Committee spending $13 million on Presley campaign didn't really get them a lot," Reeves said. "But right now, I am focused on job creation and bringing better and higher paying jobs to our state. I am hope we will be able to make some announcements in the next three to six months that will be game changers. The fact is that right now, companies all across the country and all across the globe are looking at Mississippi."

Throughout the campaign, Presley attacked Reeves' stance on Medicaid expansion and said he believes he could work better with Republican legislators than Reeves could with the either side.

Presley, the cousin of rock icon Elvis Presley, has also been critical of Reeves as being part the TANF corruption scandal that has been going on for many years.

Meanwhile, the governor pressed the issue, as he did at last week's debate, that Presley accepted thousands of dollars in political contributions from the solar industry. Reeves suggests that as a Public Service Commissioner, accepting the contributions is illegal and at one point said, "I'm going to let you explain it to the judge and jury."

Otherwise, Reeves hammered away at Presley for being a Democrat and linked him to President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at every turn.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves takes a selfie with Nicky McMahn after declaring his victory at The Refuge Hotel u0026 Conference Center in Flowood on Tuesday.
Last week, former President Donald Trump weighed in. He sounded much like Reeves.

"Joe Biden wants to put his candidate and this is his candidate, Brandon Presley, in as Mississippi's governor. They own him. [Presley] will do whatever they want him to do," Trump said in a one-minute video endorsement, referring to Reeves as his friend. "The citizens of Mississippi must not let that happen."

Reeves embraced the endorsement during the debate and used the endorsement in campaign commercials. Reeves was also endorsed by Trump in 2019.

Even in his victory speech, Reeves embraced Trump.

“I want to thank someone I just spoke to, President Donald J. Trump,” Reeves said. “He wanted to make sure to tell everyone in Mississippi that he loves y’all.”

Reeves' celebration was likely delayed by the news that as many as nine precincts in Hinds County ran out of ballots and were forced to stay open after the scheduled 7 p.m. closure. Rumblings of legal challenges popped up, but the gap, even with Democratic-leaning Jackson in the mix, was likely too much for Presley to overcome.

Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or at 601-573-2952. You can follow him on Twitter @GreenOkra1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: GOP's Tate Reeves defeats Elvis Presley's cousin in hard-fought MS race

