The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Maricopa County that runs through 9 a.m. Jan. 10.

For the latest watches and warnings, see our weather alert page.

Yes, it snows in Arizona: Here are 5 tips for how to drive in snow and ice this winter

How to protect plants

When temperatures freeze, there is a possibility that exposed plants can be damaged.

Bringing sensitive plants indoors.

Covering outdoor plants with different materials, such as frost cloth, blankets, towels, cardboard boxes, liquid frost protection and Styrofoam cups on cactus.

How to keep pipes from bursting

When temperatures drop to freezing conditions, pipes have the potential to burst because of expansion of water. Burst pipes are one of the most common causes of property damage during freezing weather, according to Consumer Reports.

According to the American Red Cross and the weather service, here is how to prepare:

If there are water supply lines in the garage, keep your garage doors closed.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate closer to the plumbing.

Let cold water drip from the faucet connected to pipes that are exposed outdoors or in unheated interior areas.

Cover exposed pipes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hard freeze warning issued for Maricopa County