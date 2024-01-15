Hard freeze warning for North Texas for Tuesday, says the NWS

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued a hard freeze warning at 11:55 a.m. on Monday valid for Tuesday between midnight and 10 a.m. The warning is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Comanche and Mills counties.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 6 degrees above expected for portions of north central and northeast Texas from midnight tonight to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"The cold temperatures will become life threatening to people and animals outdoors without proper warmth and shelter. Damage to plumbing is possible if pipes are not properly drained or insulated. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," comments the NWS. "A Hard Freeze Warning is issued when temperatures are forecast to fall to near 10 degrees or colder. These very cold temperatures may cause uninsulated and exposed pipes to freeze and burst. To prevent freezing of pipes, either wrap exposed pipes or allow faucets to slowly drip. Ensure that irrigation systems are turned off and winterized. Also remember to provide adequate shelter or arrangements for outdoor pets."

This warning is in effect until Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Hard freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Hard freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary). A hard freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to be 28 degrees or less. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a hard freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a hard freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will kill them.

Source: The National Weather Service