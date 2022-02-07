Hard-hit Iran reports more than 100 new deaths from COVID-19

·2 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Hard-hit Iran on Monday registered more than 100 new deaths from COVID-19 over a 24-hour period as the aggressive omicron variant spreads in the country, state TV reported.

The report said 104 patients died from the disease since Sunday, when the Islamic Republic announced 85 new deaths over a day's time. Monday's new tally more than doubled that of Feb. 1, when the death toll was 50.

With 132,934 total deaths by Iran’s official count, the country has the highest national toll in the Middle East. Iran says it has has vaccinated some 80% of its population above age 18 with two vaccine shots. It has only vaccinated 27% of that group with three shots.

Authorities say the aggressive omicron variant is now dominant in the country and have urged hospitals to prepare for a new wave of hospitalizations.

“Every day we see a 10 to 15 percent increase in cases,” said Nader Tavakkoli a health official in Tehran province, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

The Monday report said 2,615 patients were in critical condition — 220 more than Sunday. Health professionals registered 39,819 new cases since Sunday, about 4,390 more than reported that day.

On Sunday, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi urged people to follow health measures like wearing a mask and social distancing. Iranian authorities say less than 50% of Iranians are following the rules.

“Unfortunately, the sixth wave has begun and we are in the middle of the wave. We think that we will receive the peak of the wave in two to three weeks,” he said. “We ask people to follow protocols.”

Some 50 lawmakers in Iran's parliament have contracted the virus. The chamber has 290 seats.

Also on Monday, Iran said it will celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution with the participation of only cars and motorbikes for the second straight year because of the pandemic.

Iran has relied on Sinopharm, the state-backed Chinese vaccine, but offers citizens a smorgasbord of other shots to choose from, including Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, Indian firm Bharat’s Covaxin and its homegrown COVIran Barekat shot. British-Swedish AstraZeneca makes up a substantial amount of Iran’s inoculations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., Iranian Overtures Create Optimism as Nuclear Talks Renew

    (Bloomberg) -- Confidence-building gestures by the U.S. and Iran have generated new optimism that the sides are inching toward the resuscitation of a nuclear deal that could enable the Persian Gulf nation’s return to world energy markets. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

  • Biden officials say those questioning US approach to Ukraine are spouting Russian disinformation

    President Biden's administration has taken a hard line against scrutiny of reports on Ukraine and Russian relations.

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • Boxes improperly removed from White House recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Trump took Kim Jong-un "love letters" to Mar-a-Lago

    The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved boxes containing information from former President Trump's time at the White House that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing over to the agency, the Washington Post reports.Details: The boxes contained correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he once referred to as "love letters," and a letter from former President Obama, per the Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • You Might Not Like It, but Hunter Biden’s Shenanigans Are Real News

    Kris Connor/WireImage/GettyThe 1980s TV crime drama Hunter featured an eponymous main character who popularized the catchphrase, “Works for me.” Today’s crime drama surrounding Hunter Biden evokes a different repeated utterance: “Who did Hunter work for?”The troubled presidential scion is in the news again and raising questions about his father, President Joe Biden. This unwanted attention has also renewed questions about the media’s relative lack of interest in the younger Biden’s highly questi

  • Conservative National Review Calls GOP 'Morally Repellent' For Latest Jan. 6 Response

    Calling the action of the Jan. 6 rioters "legitimate political discourse" is “political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."

  • Chris Christie rips Trump's Jan. 6 claims: 'He actually told the truth by accident'

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did not hold back in his criticism of how former President Donald Trump has sought to depict the deadly Jan. 6 attack against the Capitol.

  • 'It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin': Ron Johnson won't try to land Oshkosh Corp. postal vehicle work

    Sen. Ron Johnson said he will not persuade Oshkosh Corp to place over 1,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.

  • McCain when he picked Palin: "F--- it!"

    At the moment the late Sen. John McCain green-lit Sarah Palin as his presidential running mate in 2008, he told top advisers: "F--- it. Let’s do it."The intrigue: McCain balled up a fist and shook it as if rolling dice, N.Y. Times political reporter Jeremy W. Peters reveals in his forthcoming book, "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The conversation in August 2008 — which to

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, February 7, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Trump’s incendiary Texas speech may have deepened his legal troubles, experts say

    Promising pardons for insurrectionists and calling for protests if indicted could help make a case for obstruction of justice Trump’s speech in Conroe, Texas, may have deepened his legal troubles. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump’s incendiary call at a Texas rally for his backers to ready massive protests against “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” could constitute obstruction of justice or other crimes and backfire legally on Trump, say former federal prosecutors. Tr

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to investigate GoFundMe after they said they'd work with Canadian trucker vaccine protest fundraiser organizers to redistribute funds

    In a press statement on Saturday before DeSantis' remarks, GoFundMe said it would be refunding donors automatically following "donor feedback."

  • This Pro-Trump County Is Carrying Out a Wild Audit of Its Own 2020 Votes

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFor months, fringe groups have been knocking on doors across the country, inquiring about residents’ 2020 votes. But in Otero County, New Mexico, those door-knocks might soon come as part of a nearly $50,000 contract between the county, a conspiracy-peddling tech group, and an even further-right Telegram channel.Otero County is a Republican stronghold in New Mexico. More than 60 percent of Otero voters cast ballots for Donald Trump in 20

  • Trump Reportedly 'Never Stopped Ripping' Up White House Documents And Breaking The Law

    Staffers grabbed piles of paper torn up by Trump to try to reconstruct documents that were legally required to be preserved, The Washington Post reports.

  • 'Global Dream' turns into nightmare for German port town

    The unfinished "Global Dream" rests quietly in a dock as the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the cruise ship into a nightmare for the shipyard in Wismar along Germany's windswept Baltic coast.

  • New Jan. 6 Footage Shows Capitol Rioter Threatening To 'Cut Their Head Off'

    The video was released hours after the GOP said Capitol rioters were engaging in "legitimate political discourse."

  • Thousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border

    Thousands took to the streets of Ukraine's second-largest city on Saturday carrying banners saying "Kharkiv is Ukraine" and "stop Russian aggression", as the country braced for a possible military offensive from Russia. Weeks of diplomacy between the West and Moscow have produced no breakthrough after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow denies it plans to attack Ukraine but has demanded security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance.