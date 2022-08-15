Is Hard Knocks making the Detroit Lions too likable for bettors?
Andy Nesbitt examines if HBO's Hard Knocks is making the Detroits Lions likable and adding too much hype for one of the worst franchises in all of sports.
A global surge in wholesale power and gas prices means households across Europe face much higher energy bills this year and beyond, with the region's most vulnerable exposed to fuel poverty, consumer groups say. Energy companies pay a wholesale price to buy the gas and electricity they sell to consumers. Prices started to rise above historically normal levels last September and have soared further following supply disruption linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.
The Detroit Lions Podcast recaps the team's preseason opener and Hard Knocks
Smith completes 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards and runs for a touchdown with the starters. Lock is 11 for 15 for 102 yards, 2 TDs.
Breaking down Detroit Lions players who raised their stock in the preseason game against the Falcons and those whose stocks fell
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
The model and influencer loves these logo-stamped trainers.
Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce has impressed through training camp, and now, the Saints know he's for real.
All NFL teams have to cut to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon, but the Lions might not have to make any moves at all
Our Max Gerber offers up his projection on who makes the Lions' 53-man roster on offense
The Iranian government on Monday denied that its officials were responsible for the attack on Salman Rushdie, saying the government hadn’t previously heard of the man who allegedly stabbed the author on Friday. "No one has the right to accuse Iran," Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in his weekly press conference on Monday, adding that Iran was not previously aware of the alleged attacker. "We know nothing about this person more than what we heard from the American media,” Kanaani said.
Priscila Cachoeira made quick work of Ariane Lipski at UFC San Diego.
Bo Melton had a nice NFL debut on Saturday night for the Seattle Seahawks.
One should never draw many conclusions from preseason football. But there may have been a sign of things to come from Kansas City’s offense over the weekend. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in for one efficient drive in the Chiefs’ exhibition opener against the Bears, finishing 6-of-7 for 60 yards with a 5-yard touchdown to tight [more]
New York Giants LB Austin Calitro has high praise for Wink Martindale and expressed an excitement over playing his former mates, the Bengals.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, didn't think highly of the grass at Soldier Field.
STORY: "I think that by 12 o'clock tonight, we will submit our final summary of the remaining issues between us (Iran and America) in writing to the European Union coordinator," Amirabdollahian said.Amirabdollahian said that an agreement could be reached if “America’s response is flexible”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani also reiterated the possibility of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal during an earlier news conference with journalists.“There is an opportunity to reach a nuclear deal if Iran’s red lines are respected,” Kanani said at a news conference in Tehran.Iran and the United States are struggling to overcome divisions in indirect talks on a revival of the deal while months of negotiations have entered a crucial stage.The broad outline of the revived deal was essentially agreed in March after 11 months of talks in Vienna.
Operated by the U.S. State Department, Rewards for Justice (RFJ) initiative is offering a $10 million rewards for tips about any of five pro-Russia cyber-criminals, responsible for Conti ransomware, RFJ announced on its website.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is establishing a strong connection with wide receiver Zay Jones. That much was evident in their first preseason action last week.
George Pickens shined in his NFL debut.