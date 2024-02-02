‘It’s hard to learn;’ Students struggling with cold temps inside classrooms, parents say

Parents are sending their children to school with blankets due to cold temperatures inside classrooms.

Warner Middle School was originally built in 1962. A new campus is being built right behind it, but as reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, parents want a solution right now.

“My son made a comment that it’s been so cold at times it’s hard to learn,” said Nichole Steiner, who has two kids at Warner Middle School.

She detailed when she first heard about the issue.

“The first week it started getting cold so it’s been back since November,” she said.

News Center said got a statement from the school district along with a construction post on the school’s website.

The school district is “replacing the 1962 building.”

They are also aware of the “serious need of new heat, plumbing, roofing, electrical, air conditioning, and fire system.”

Teachers have options to move to different classrooms if there are any issues.

“I’m not sure, he’s in 7th grade so maybe where he’s at they’re not having as much heating issues. As my niece who’s in 6th grade,” said Kendra Snowden.

She said her son keeps his coat on so it doesn’t impact him.

Both parents are split about how they will handle this situation.

“I think he’d rather deal with what he already knows. He wouldn’t want us to move him out,” Snowden said.

“I did notice another parent commenting about homeschooling and that’s a big thought,” Steiner said.

The new site is scheduled to be ready for students by the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.