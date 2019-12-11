In hard-line Congress, moderates boosted with Trump impeachment articles, trade deal

WASHINGTON – In a Congress driven by hard-liners, moderates prevailed Tuesday.

They helped narrow the scope of impeachment against President Donald Trump by limiting the articles, or charges, of alleged misconduct only to the president's alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine.

And shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled the scaled-down impeachment effort, centrist lawmakers were able to tout a bipartisan deal on a trade pact with Canada and Mexico that delivered not just a win for the president but one they'll be able to crow about back home as well.

For moderate Democrats, especially the 31 who represent districts Trump won in 2016, Tuesday was a pretty good day: A major trade deal. A limited impeachment that left progressives disappointed. And signs that bipartisan compromise isn't dead – even on a day when their party was moving ahead with plans to remove the president.

Centrists won the day by being able to show they could help get things done on their terms, said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute in New Jersey.

"That's what Pelosi had to be able to hand to the moderates, the ones who flipped those districts in 2018, that they could go back to their constituencies and say, 'We didn't take our eye off the ball when we dealt with impeachment,' " he said.

Progressives had pushed to expand articles of impeachment to include obstruction of justice as spelled out by former special counsel Robert Mueller in his report on Russia's interference with the 2016 election to benefit Trump.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., one of the most outspoken Democrats advocating for articles to include findings from Mueller’s report, did not appear thrilled with the compromise.

"I will support the two articles of impeachment (but) I would support a third, obstruction of justice," he said with a sigh.

Analysis:Articles of impeachment? Sure. Plus a trade deal, an FBI feud, a campaign rally and more

In a nod to the influence moderates had on the process, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y, said Democratic leaders wanted articles that the overwhelming majority of the caucus could support.

"The consensus was that these are the two strongest points and we should just go with them and not water anything down," he told reporters Tuesday.

Despite winning a key concession, several moderates in Trump districts declined to take a position on impeachment Tuesday.

"It would be irresponsible to comment on this so quickly," said Rep. Max Rose, a New York Democrat representing a district Trump won by nearly 10 points. He had pushed to leave Mueller out of the articles of impeachment.

“We have to give this the level of thought and analysis and judicious consideration that it is deserving of," he said.

Some signaled they were pleased with the outcome and how Pelosi has weighed the needs of lawmakers throughout the caucus.

“I feel like she’s been managing a lot of really difficult dynamics and she’s been responsive to the caucus and to people like me, who are in front-line districts,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., adding that she had yet to read the articles or make any decision.

What's next? The 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump explained – and what happens next

But still, some moderates remain wary.

Nearly a dozen are floating the idea of proposing a resolution to censure the president rather than impeach, according to Politico, believing a verbal rebuke is a more appropriate remedy than calling for removal.

Already, two of the chamber's 233 Democrats – Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey – have made clear their opposition to impeachment. And so far, it doesn't appear any of the chamber's 197 Republicans will support impeachment. The lone independent, Justin Amash of Michigan, supports it.

Assuming Peterson and Van Drew remain opposed, Democrats could lose up to 16 other Democrats and still impeach Trump.

Moderates also scored an important victory on trade Tuesday when Pelosi announced that House Democrats and Trump reached a deal to revise a new trade deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. A vote could take place by the end of the year.