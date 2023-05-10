Hard lockdown lifted after police identify Fulton County student carrying airsoft gun
A hard lockdown was lifted at a Fulton County middle school after an incident Tuesday.
Milton city officials told Channel 2 Action News Hopewell Middle School was placed on lockdown after a bus driver reported someone who appeared to have a gun.
In a letter to parents, school officials said Milton police identified the person as a student carrying an airsoft gun.
“Airsoft guns look very realistic,” school officials said. “Thank you to the bus driver who, when they saw something, said something.”
The identity of the student has not been released.
