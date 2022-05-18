'A hard pill to swallow': Mom glad Ocala jury convicted man in shooting death of son, 24

In his closing argument to the jury on Wednesday, Jonathan Mills said his client didn't show any ill will, spite, hatred or evil toward Tyler "TK" Richardson.

Mills said his client, Alton Leandrew Wilkerson, admits to shooting the victim and was cooperative with law enforcement. The defense lawyer said Wilkerson didn't blame the victim and told the police where they could find the gun.

"He was remorseful about it. Those actions are consistent with manslaughter," the Orlando lawyer said.

But Assistant State Attorney Katrina Self said Wilkerson shot his cousin four times, and each shot was "aimed directly at Tyler."

Tyler "TK" Richardson

"Each decision shows you his intent," Self said. She asked the jury to find Wilkerson guilty as charged: second-degree murder.

The six-member jury – four women and two men – deliberated for close to three hours before returning with a verdict: guilty of second-degree murder. The panel found Wilkerson not guilty of stealing a car shortly after the fatal shooting.

'I had to leave to get some peace'

"He took my son for no reason. He couldn't give me a reason. I go through it every day," said Richardson's mother, Evelyn Youmans, when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon.

Youmans was not present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. She was at her son's gravesite.

"I had to leave to get some peace. I'm glad it's over and to just move on. Everyone loved my son," she said.

Wilkerson's arrest in November 2019

Wilkerson, 24, was arrested by Ocala Police Department officers in late November 2019 in connection with the shooting death of Richardson, also 24.

An OPD forensic van

The shooting took place inside a home in the 2300 block of Southwest Fort King Street.

Testifying on Tuesday, which was the first day of trial, witnesses said they saw Wilkerson with a gun in his hand as he was leaving the incident location.

Officials said Wilkerson then stole a car not far from the shooting scene and later crashed the vehicle. He called 911 from a convenience store along West State 40 and told a dispatcher that he snapped and did something he didn't want to do.

He told the dispatcher that he had shot someone. A recording of that 911 call was played in court for the jury.

Richardson was shot four times: once in the abdomen and three times in the legs.

Wednesday was the second and final day of trial

The trial resumed Wednesday morning with Self calling an OPD evidence technician and a doctor from the Medical Examiner's Office to the witness stand. Then she rested her case.

As is customary, the defense presented arguments on why the presiding judge should dismiss the case. In this case, Circuit Judge Robert Hodges denied the request.

Mills never made an opening statement, and Richardson told the judge he was not going to testify in his own defense. Mills did not present a case.

Deliberations began just before noon

During deliberations, which began at 11:56 a.m., jurors had two questions. First, they wanted to know if they could read a transcript of three state witnesses' testimony. Then they asked if they could watch surveillance video from the store where the vehicle was stolen.

Hodges told jurors no transcripts were available, but they could listen to an audio recording of testimony. The jury first watched the surveillance video and then listened to the recorded testimony.

A jury box at the Marion County Judicial Center

At 2:53 p.m., jurors told a bailiff that they had made up their minds. The foreman gave the bailiff the verdict form at 3:07 p.m. The judge reviewed the form and then gave it to the clerk, who read it aloud at 3:07 p.m.

'A hard pill to swallow'

Youmans said she has "no malice or hatred" toward Wilkerson. She said what bothers her is that Wilkerson showed no emotion, even though a recording of her son pleading for his life was played aloud inside the courtroom. (That was the 911 call that the victim made after he was shot.)

"It's a hard pill to swallow. It's a horrible feeling," she said.

Wilkerson won't be sentenced until a pre-sentence investigation is concluded. Wilkerson, who has been at the Marion County Jail since his arrest, was handcuffed and transported back to the facility.

