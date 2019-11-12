Here's What 9 High-Paid Executives Do to Relax Outside the Office — and How It Fuels Their Success

Whether you want to be a millionaire or have other life goals, most of us imagine how we’ll spend our free time when we’ve “made it.” The reality is what you do with your nights and weekends has a significant impact on your success in all areas of life. So how do successful people spend theirs? We asked these Advisors in The Oracles.

1. Hiking, Indulging in a Massage, and Reading

My company, Hint, is part of my everyday life, whether I’m working on new products, sharing the Hint story, negotiating a new partnership, or simply drinking a Cherry Hint. My morning ritual is hiking in the mountains behind my house with my husband, Theo, and our two Labradors. This clears my mind for whatever the day may bring. Sometimes I take a workout class at Rumble or SoulCycle to stir my energy, and on Sundays, I indulge with a 90-minute Thai massage to reset for the week.

Reading also helps me stay on top of my game. I love reading David and Goliath stories of business founders in all types of industries, which helps me think and ultimately be the best I can be. All of these activities make me a better, healthier, and more focused leader. —Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint Inc.; creator of The Kara Network, a digital resource for entrepreneurs; and host of the “Unstoppable” podcast; follow Kara on Twitter and Instagram

2. Gaming

Gaming is the one hobby I indulge in to feel like a kid again. I didn’t expect that a way for me to decompress would also have a profound influence on Centercode’s success. The gameplay of today’s video games far exceeds what we could’ve imagined 30 years ago. They are insanely demanding in both the strategic and mechanical sense. You need to focus, multitask, recall technical knowledge, and work with different personalities — all the qualities required to thrive in a fast-paced tech company.

This hobby introduced me to talented people in an environment that showcased what they were capable of. I offered many of them entry-level positions within my organization, and have watched this pay off over the years as they use those same skills to take on leadership roles. Getting to know them through gaming provided a more comprehensive picture of their strengths than an interview ever could.

Centercode’s culture has come to reflect the passion, competitiveness, collaboration, and technical focus that people bring to gaming. I still mainly play to relax, but I keep my eyes open for signs of raw talent that has rewarded our company many times over. —Luke Freiler, CEO and co-founder of Centercode, a Customer Validation solutions provider that helps hundreds of enterprises and high-growth tech companies bring dynamic and delightful products to market; connect with Luke on LinkedIn