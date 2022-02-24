'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

STORY: People were crossing into Poland at the border crossing at Medyka all day on Thursday (February 24), many on foot with suitcases and bags.

Yurochko, who arrived alone, said he hoped to set up in Poland and send money back to Ukraine as financial support.

He said he would go to the nearby city of Przemysl for a couple of days and then make further plans.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, assaulting it by land, sea, and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and prompting Ukrainians to flee their homes.

Poland is preparing a medical train to transport Ukrainians wounded in Russia's assault on its neighbour, the country's health ministry said, adding that Polish hospitals were ready to receive thousands of patients.