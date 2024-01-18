A new Hard Rock Hotel is coming to Oklahoma. What we know about the Lake Texoma location

Oklahoma and Texas fans of Hard Rock Hotel will be gaining a new destination to visit in 2026, as the company announced plans to develop a hotel and residences on Lake Texoma.

Construction on the project, which is expected to create over 9,000 jobs in the area, is set to begin in March, according to a news release. The Hard Rock Hotel and Residences will be located at the Pointe Vista development, which is a 2,700-acre resort community with over 19 miles of shoreline, a golf course, enclosed waterpark, family entertainment center, an amphitheater, casino and more.

Here's what we know so far.

What to know about the Lake Texoma Hard Rock Hotel

The hotel will feature 189 rooms with 25 suites and 168 residence rentals.

There will also be an 18,000-square-foot conference center and event lawn, 11-acre water area with white sand beaches featuring islands and cabanas, Rock Spa, Body Rock Fitness, Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club, rooftop bar, fine dining, all-day dining and a Rock Shop featuring Hard Rock's merchandise.

Lake Texoma, the country's 14th-largest reservoir, attracts nearly seven million visitors every year, hosting multiple fishing and golf tournaments, the release said.

"It's my pleasure to welcome the development of the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences at Lake Texoma. This will provide even more opportunity for guests to visit this beautiful area and create huge economic opportunity for this community," said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The hotel will be the second Hard Rock location in Oklahoma, after the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, located in Catoosa.

