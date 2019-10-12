Hard Rock hotel construction collapse in New Orleans: At least 1 dead, several missing

The construction of a Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans' French Quarter collapsed Saturday morning. New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell confirmed one person died and three people are missing.

"This is a serious collapse. We're praying for the individuals who are unaccounted for," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who was in New Orleans for election day.

The New Orleans Fire Department arrived on the scene at 9:12 a.m. shortly after the collapse. EMS transported 18 workers, all of whom are in stable condition. One person refused treatment, authorities said. No bystanders were believed to have been injured.

Video provided to WWL-TV shows the harrowing moments when the building's frame fell several stories in the air to the street. The video shows several people running from the collapse.

One of the workers can be seen after the collapse waving and tossing debris from one of the upper floors. He did not appear injured, but is seen in the video near the edge of the upper floor trying to get the attention of others below as rescue workers arrived on the scene.

It is unknown at this point what caused the collapse, which heavily damaged the top six to eight floors of the hotel. As of 11:30 a.m., authorities said the building remains unstable and further collapses were possible.

The hotel was expected to open in the spring, according to The Associated Press.

